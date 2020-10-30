October 31, 2020 is probably going to be the weirdest Halloween for many of us since we are all still isolating in our homes instead of getting together to celebrate. Fortunately, we're living in a time where you can still host a virtual party and play hilarious games with all of your family and friends while safely nestled in your own homes this Hallow's Eve. Here are our best picks for Halloween games as well as a brief description of how to play them.

Jackbox Party Pack

What you need The host needs a Jackbox Party Pack downloaded on their computer

Each additional player needs a smartphone & access to a computer screen Jackbox Party Pack 3 What is it? Each of the Jackbox Party Packs include a bundle of various games that you can play remotely with others as long as everyone playing has a computer and a smartphone handy. The games might have you use your phone to draw something for a Pictionary-esque game or answer a question for trivia games before putting everyone's contributions on screen for everyone to see. Every time I've hosted a Jackbox Party, my friends and I have cried from laughing so hard. I highly recommend the original Jackbox Party Pack, Jackbox Party Pack 3 and Jackbox Party Pack 5 as I think these bundles include the best games. To give an example, Jackbox Party 3 and Jackbox Party 5's Trivia Murder Party is kind of like a hilarious version of Saw. Each player gets represented by a doll. Then the game asks players trivia or gives a challenge for them to complete. Players use their phones to interact with the game. If you fail the challenge or answer a question incorrectly, your doll dies and becomes a ghost. In the final round, players race to be the first ones to escape the torture room. Each time you answer a question correctly you make your way closer to the door. If you've previously died, this is your chance to steal someone else's body and make it out alive. This is a hilarious "horror" game that's sure to get your group hooting and howling in laughter. How do you play? Jackbox Party Packs allow you and your friends to interact with a game using your smartphone. One person purchases the game and then jumps on a Google Hangouts or Zoom meeting on a computer while sharing their screen for everyone else to see. The game instructs everyone playing to go to jackbox.tv on their phones and then everyone needs to enter a special room code to enter the party room. Then you and your friends are ready to start playing. Among Us