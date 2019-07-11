Everyone has those images: The ones that you can't really bear to delete, but you also don't necessarily want to see them cluttering up your Photos library. Thankfully, hiding them from your library is an easy task.

What does hiding a photo do, exactly?

When you hide an image from your Photos library, it effectively disappears from your main photos view (which includes Moments, Collections, and Years). The image will still be available in Albums and searches, however.

How to hide images from the Photos app

Open the Photos app. Tap Select in the upper right corner. Tap the images you would like to hide. Tap the Share icon in the upper left corner. It looks like an arrow coming out of a box. Tap Hide.

Any hidden photos will now show up in a Hidden album under the Albums tab. A window will appear that says: