How to increase contrast and reduce motion on iPhone and iPad

Delving further into visual accessibility, you can increase contrast on your iPhone, so that somewhat transparent options show up more clearly, and you can also reduce motion, so the apps on your Home screen, as well as browsing in Safari won't move around so much and button actions won't be as pronounced.

Here's how!

How to increase contrast on iPhone and iPad

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap General. Tap Accessibility. Tap Increase Contrast. Tap the switch next to Increase Contrast.

How to reduce motion on iPhone and iPad

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap General. Tap Accessibility. Tap Reduce Motion. Tap the switch to enable it.

You'll no longer see your Home screen background moving behind your app icons, and certain other motions will be reduced as well (like flicking switches in Settings).

How to reduce transparency on iPhone and iPad

Open Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Tap General. Tap Accessibility. Tap Reduce Transparency. Tap the switch next to Reduce Transparency to enable it.

