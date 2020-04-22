The 2020 NFL draft is just 24 hours away, and for the first time ever it's going to take place as a virtual, online event. That's right, the first-ever virtual draft will kick off on Thursday, April 23 at 8 PM ET, when the 32 first-round picks will be submitted. Rounds 2-3 will take place on Friday, April 24 at 7 PM ET, and the final rounds, 4 through 7, will begin at 12 PM ET.

That means there's going to be plenty of new wrinkles and quirks in the draft this year. No booing Roger Goodell (I mean you can boo at home by all means), no guest picks, no live audience, and more. The NFL is working with Microsoft to make it happen and will use a modified version of Microsoft Teams for communication between GMs, the league, and prospects. Reports of technical difficulties as late as Monday of this week and the fact that this is the first time the NFL draft will take place virtually means that there are bound to be some hilarious, or perhaps tragic slipups. As Pat McAfee proclaimed at the start of the week, "there is going to be must-see television on Thursday."

Even without virtual shenanigans, this offseason has been one of the most exciting in NFL history, in part thanks to Tom Brady's departure from New England and his arrival in Tampa Bay, and his reunification with Rob Gronkowski. A lock for the number one pick in every mock draft out there, Joe Burrow enters the league off the back of one of the most prolific seasons in college football in which he led LSU to a National Championship.

How to watch NFL Draft live stream from anywhere with ease

The NFL draft will be available on all of the usual channels in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Australia. If you don't live in one of those countries, your best option is a VPN, which can help you get around pesky geographic restrictions on coverage by changing the IP address of your devices. We recommend ExpressVPN, because it works on iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Sticks, Roku and even games consoles. If you sign up right now, you can get 49% off and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. There's even a 30-day money back guarantee.