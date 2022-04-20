FaceTime Audio is a great way to talk with other Apple devices users, thanks to the call's crystal-clear sound. You can make calls over Wi-Fi or cellular, and your calls are still encrypted.

FaceTime Audio isn't limited to your iPhone or iPad, though. Thanks to the built-in mic and speaker hardware, you can use FaceTime on Apple Watch to make calls. So whether you're using Siri or the Apple Watch's Phone app, placing a FaceTime call is easy. If you want to place a FaceTime Audio call using your Apple Watch, here's what to do.

How to place a FaceTime call using Siri on your Apple Watch

Press and hold the Digital Crown, raise your wrist, and say "Hey Siri" or tap the Siri widget if you're using it on the Siri watch face. Say "FaceTime (contact's name)".

Your Apple Watch will now proceed to call your contact using FaceTime Audio.

How to place a FaceTime call using the Phone app on your Apple Watch

Open the Phone app on your Apple Watch. Tap Contacts. Tap on the contact you want to call. Tap on the phone icon. Tap FaceTime Audio.

While you probably won't want to make every call from your Apple Watch, it can be a useful feature in a pinch. Plus, if you no longer want to talk to your wrist, you can quickly transfer your Apple Watch call to your iPhone on the fly.