The best HomeKit routers give you the power to control what your accessories can access on the internet. Want to keep your accessories safe from outside threats? There's a setting for that! Want to allow your accessories to access services that the manufacturer has vetted? There's an option for that too! Best of all, you will still be able to access your controls from anywhere in the world, even if you lock everything down. Here's how to manage HomeKit routers in the Home app.