HomeKit Secure Video, Apple's privacy-centric security camera feature recently hit the scene bringing a whole new way to manage compatible cameras. Starting with the Logitech Circle 2 camera, you can now view, save, and share recordings directly from the Home app. However, things can be a little hard to find at first, so here's our guide on how to navigate the new features.
How to view recorded video in the Home app
- Launch the Home app.
- Tap on Rooms on the bottom menu bar.
- You can also tap directly on your camera from the Home tab if you have it set as a favorite.
Swipe to the left or right to navigate to the room that the camera is in.
- Tap on the thumbnail image of your camera.
- Swipe to the left or right on the timeline located at the bottom to find a motion event.
- When swiping your timeline, a calendar timeline will appear at the top of your screen. You can use this to jump to a specific date if needed.
Tap on the desired motion event. Your recording will now play automatically, replacing your camera's live view.
- You can pause playback by using the control to the left of the timeline.
How to save recorded video in the Home app
- Launch the Home app.
- Tap on Rooms on the bottom menu bar.
- You can also tap directly on your camera from the Home tab if you have it set as a favorite.
- Swipe to the left or right to navigate to the room that the camera is in.
- Tap on the thumbnail image of your camera.
- Swipe to the left or right on the timeline located at the bottom to find a motion event.
- When swiping your timeline, a calendar timeline will appear at the top of your screen. You can use this to jump to a specific date if needed.
Tap on the desired motion event.
- Tap the Share Icon located on the left.
- Tap Next near the top right corner.
Tap on Save Video. This will save the video directly to the Photos app.
- You can also use the save to files option to select a location on your phone, or iCloud.
How to share recorded video in the Home app
- Launch the Home app.
- Tap on Rooms on the bottom menu bar.
- You can also tap directly on your camera from the Home tab if you have it set as a favorite.
Swipe to the left or right to navigate to the room that the camera is in.
- Tap on the thumbnail image of your camera.
- Swipe to the left or right on the timeline located at the bottom to find a motion event.
- When swiping your timeline, a calendar timeline will appear at the top of your screen. You can use this to jump to a specific date if needed.
Tap on the desired motion event.
- Tap the Share Icon located on the left.
- Tap Next near the top right corner.
Tap on the contact that you would like to share the video in if they are listed as a favorite at the top.
- Options for Messages, Mail, AirDrop, and 3rd party apps like Twitter should appear below your list of favorite contacts. You can tap on one of these to share your video through the app.
- An option to share your video to iCloud Shared Photo Albums should also be available in the list of options below these apps.
How to delete recorded video in the Home app
- Launch the Home app.
- Tap on Rooms on the bottom menu bar.
- You can also tap directly on your camera from the Home tab if you have it set as a favorite.
Swipe to the left or right to navigate to the room that the camera is in.
- Tap on the thumbnail image of your camera.
- Swipe to the left or right on the timeline located at the bottom to find a motion event.
- When swiping your timeline, a calendar timeline will appear at the top of your screen. You can use this to jump to a specific date if needed.
Tap on the desired motion event.
- Tap the Share Icon located on the left.
- Tap on the Trash Icon to the right of the timeline.
Tap on Delete Clip when the prompt appears.
The HomeKit Secure Video feature automatically saves the last 10 days of recordings if you have an iCloud storage subscription. While handy, just keep that in mind that you will need to save any footage using the above steps before time expires. If you use the delete recording option, your video will be permanently deleted, and there is no way to recover it.
Our top equipment picks
The one and only
Logitech Circle 2
Secure video
The Circle 2 camera has all of the bells and whistles, including 1080p video, 2-way audio, and weather resistance. This camera is also the only one around that supports HomeKit Secure Video.
The Logitech Circle 2 Camera is currently the only camera to support HomeKit Secure Video. It also happens to be one of the best cameras around thanks to features like 1080p video, 2-way audio, and night vision. This camera also works both indoors and out, and it has access to a variety of mounting options making it truly flexible.
Additional accessories
When installing a HomeKit camera, placement is key. Logitech's Circle 2 Camera has some really handy mounts that give you plenty of convenient ways to secure your home and your camera.
Logitech Circle 2 Plug Mount ($30 at Amazon)
Logitech's Circle 2 Plug Mount is a handy option that ditches the wire for a direct to plug connection. This plug and play solution keeps things clean, and also makes it a breeze to move around your home.
Logitech Circle 2 Window Mount ($30 at Amazon)
The Circle 2 Window Mount allows you to attach your camera directly to the glass of a window, giving you a better view of the outside world. This mount uses micro-suction to keep things secure and is easily removable without damaging your window
