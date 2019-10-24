If you have a large collection of shortcuts, either that you've added to your library from the gallery or an external source, or that you've created on your own, you might be wondering how you can get a handle on them. Well, Shortcuts makes it easy to rearrange, delete, and even duplicate your shortcuts, all with a few taps.

Likewise, it's also easy to manage options like having a shortcut appear on (or disappear from) the Shortcuts widget that appears in the Today view, as well as the share sheet that you use when you want to share content in other apps.

How to rearrange your shortcuts

Open Shortcuts on your iPhone or iPad. Tap Edit in the top-left corner of the app. Tap and drag a shortcut to its new position. After starting to drag one shortcut, you can tap others if you want to move multiple shortcuts at once. Tap Done when your shortcuts are in their correct position.

How to delete shortcuts

Open Shortcuts on your iPhone or iPad. Tap Edit in the top-left corner of the app. Tap the shortcut or shortcuts that you want to delete. A blue checkmark will appear on those you've tapped. Tap the trash can icon. Tap Delete Shortcut. If you're deleting multiple shortcuts, it will say Delete [Number] Shortcuts.

How to duplicate shortcuts

Open Shortcuts on your iPhone or iPad. Tap Edit in the top-left corner of the app. Tap the shortcut or shortcuts you want to duplicate. Tap the duplicate button.

How to show a shortcut in the Shortcuts widget or share sheet

Open Shortcuts on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the … button on your desired shortcut. Tap the … button in the top-right corner of the shortcut. Tap the switch next to Show In Widget to the green 'on' position to show this shortcut in the Shortcuts widget. Tap the switch next to Show in Share Sheet to the green 'on' position to show this shortcut in the share sheet. Tap Share Sheet Types. Tap the types of share sheets that you don't want your shortcut to appear in, as it'll appear in any of them by default. Tap Details. Tap Done.

Questions?

If you have any questions about managing your shortcuts, let us know in the comments.