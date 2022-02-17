Apple Watch SE WorkoutSource: Luke Filipowicz / iMore

While the Apple Watch is great for helping us stay on top of our fitness goals, sometimes we simply forget to wear the watch or didn't start a workout session. It happens to the best of us and fortunately, it's easy to rectify. Here's how you can manually add workout data to the Health app on your iPhone.

How to manually add workout data on your iPhone

Unfortunately, you aren't able to add manual data to the Activity app, but you can add it directly to the Health app on your best iPhone.

  1. Launch Health on your iPhone.
  2. Tap Browse.

  3. Tap on the search box.

    How to manually add workout data on your iPhone by shoiwng steps: Launch Haelth, tap Browse, tap the search boxSource: iMore

  4. Type in Workouts.
  5. Tap Workouts.
  6. Tap Add Data in the upper right corner.

  7. Tap Activity Type to choose the workout you want to add.

    How to manually add workout data on your iPhone in the Health app by showing steps: Tap the Workout data, tap Add, then select your workout typeSource: iMore

  8. Tap Kilocalories to add the estimated number of calories you think you burned doing this type of exercise.

  9. Tap Distance to input how far you went.

    How to manually add workout data on your iPhone in the Health app by showing steps: Tap kilocalories to input calories, tap Distance and input your distance, then tap Start time to input when you worked outSource: iMore

  10. Tap on the start and end time to adjust the workout time and length.

  11. Tap Add.

    How to manually add workout data on your iPhone in the Health app by showing steps: Tap End time to input the time the workout ended, then tap Add to saveSource: iMore

From here, you are now able to manually add workout data to the Health app. The workout information will count towards your favorite Apple Watch's Move, Exercise, and Stand rings, and you will get credit for any achievements that it happens to fulfill, such as Limited Edition awards.

To make it easier in the future, I would recommend adding Workouts to your Favorites, which would appear front-and-center in the Summary tab, along with your other Favorite selections.

How to Favorite specific Health data points

  1. Launch Health on your iPhone.
  2. Tap the Browse tab.

  3. Tap on the search box.

  4. Type in the health data category or health data point that you want to favorite.
  5. Tap on the health data that you want to view.

  6. Scroll down to view more options.

    How to add a favorite Health data point in Health on iPhone by showing steps: Tap the Health data you want to view, then scroll downSource: iMore

  7. Tap the Add to Favorites star.

  8. Tap on the Summary tab — your new health data will show up there.

    How to add a Favorite Health data point in the Health app on iPhone by showing steps: Tap the Add to Favorites star, then go view your new Favorite in your Health SummarySource: iMore

If you added Workouts to your Favorites, you can manually add workout data by following steps 5-11 above.

Never miss a beat

It happens — sometimes we simply get caught up in the moment, or we just forget to wear our Apple Watch that day. But Apple allows you to manually add your workout data directly to the Health app, so you can still get credit for your Activity Rings and more. As you can see, it's very simple to do and you can add pretty much any kind of workout data you need. Now that you know this, you can never miss a workout again!

Updated February 2022: These are still the steps to manually add workout data in iOS 15.

