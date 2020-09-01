It's happened to the best of us — we forget our Apple Watch and went out and did some exercise that we want to log in and get credit for. Or we simply forgot to start a workout while wearing the Apple Watch. It happens, and fortunately, it's rectifiable! Here's how to manually add workout data to the Health app on your iPhone.

How to manually add workout data on your iPhone

Launch Health on your iPhone. Tap Browse. Tap on the search box. Type in Workouts. Tap Workouts. Tap Add Data in the upper right corner. Tap Activity Type to choose the workout you want to add. Tap Kilocalories to add the estimated number of calories you think you burned doing this type of exercise. Tap Distance to input how far you went. Tap on the start and end time to adjust the workout time and length. Tap Add.

From here, you are now able to manually add workout data to the Health app. The workout information will count towards your Apple Watch Move, Exercise, and Stand rings, and you will get credit for any achievements that it happens to fulfill, such as Limited Edition awards.

To make it easier in the future, I would recommend adding Workouts to your Favorites, which would appear front-and-center in the Summary tab, along with your other Favorite selections.

How to Favorite specific Health data points

Launch Health on your iPhone. Tap the Browse tab. Tap on the search box. Type in the health data category or health data point that you want to favorite. Tap on the health data that you want to view. Scroll down to view more options. Ttap the Add to Favorites star. Tap on the Summary tab — your new health data will show up there.

If you added Workouts to your Favorites, you can manually add workout data by following steps 5-11 above.

Questions?

If you've missed adding a workout to your daily activity with Apple Watch, then don't fret! Adding workout data manually in the Health app is easy peasy. Have any further questions about how to manually add workout data in the Health app on iPhone? Drop them in the comments, and we'll help you out.