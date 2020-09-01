Apple Watch with workout app openSource: iMore

It's happened to the best of us — we forget our Apple Watch and went out and did some exercise that we want to log in and get credit for. Or we simply forgot to start a workout while wearing the Apple Watch. It happens, and fortunately, it's rectifiable! Here's how to manually add workout data to the Health app on your iPhone.

How to manually add workout data on your iPhone

  1. Launch Health on your iPhone.
  2. Tap Browse.

  3. Tap on the search box.

    How to manually add workout data on your iPhone by shoiwng steps: Launch Haelth, tap Browse, tap the search boxSource: iMore

  4. Type in Workouts.
  5. Tap Workouts.
  6. Tap Add Data in the upper right corner.

  7. Tap Activity Type to choose the workout you want to add.

    How to manually add workout data on your iPhone in the Health app by showing steps: Tap the Workout data, tap Add, then select your workout typeSource: iMore

  8. Tap Kilocalories to add the estimated number of calories you think you burned doing this type of exercise.

  9. Tap Distance to input how far you went.

    How to manually add workout data on your iPhone in the Health app by showing steps: Tap kilocalories to input calories, tap Distance and input your distance, then tap Start time to input when you worked outSource: iMore

  10. Tap on the start and end time to adjust the workout time and length.

  11. Tap Add.

    How to manually add workout data on your iPhone in the Health app by showing steps: Tap End time to input the time the workout ended, then tap Add to saveSource: iMore

From here, you are now able to manually add workout data to the Health app. The workout information will count towards your Apple Watch Move, Exercise, and Stand rings, and you will get credit for any achievements that it happens to fulfill, such as Limited Edition awards.

To make it easier in the future, I would recommend adding Workouts to your Favorites, which would appear front-and-center in the Summary tab, along with your other Favorite selections.

How to Favorite specific Health data points

  1. Launch Health on your iPhone.
  2. Tap the Browse tab.

  3. Tap on the search box.

    How to manually add workout data on your iPhone by shoiwng steps: Launch Haelth, tap Browse, tap the search boxSource: iMore

  4. Type in the health data category or health data point that you want to favorite.
  5. Tap on the health data that you want to view.

  6. Scroll down to view more options.

    How to add a favorite Health data point in Health on iPhone by showing steps: Tap the Health data you want to view, then scroll downSource: iMore

  7. Ttap the Add to Favorites star.

  8. Tap on the Summary tab — your new health data will show up there.

    How to add a Favorite Health data point in the Health app on iPhone by showing steps: Tap the Add to Favorites star, then go view your new Favorite in your Health SummarySource: iMore

If you added Workouts to your Favorites, you can manually add workout data by following steps 5-11 above.

Questions?

If you've missed adding a workout to your daily activity with Apple Watch, then don't fret! Adding workout data manually in the Health app is easy peasy. Have any further questions about how to manually add workout data in the Health app on iPhone? Drop them in the comments, and we'll help you out.

