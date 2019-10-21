Best Answer: Depending on the game, up to eight Nintendo Switch consoles can play together over a local wireless network. This is an ad-hoc network created by the consoles themselves, so no Wi-Fi is needed. This results in less latency and lag unless the consoles are too far apart. However, each console needs a copy of the game to play.
No Internet? No problem!
With the Switch, you and seven other people can play a game together wirelessly, without needing an Internet connection. However, everyone will need to have their own copy of the game to join a local wireless game.
Since playing over local wireless is all done through an ad-hoc wireless network (non-discoverable by other non-Switch devices), you don't need a Wi-Fi connection to play. The result is a more lag-free experience since this is a mesh network created just by the consoles themselves. However, the only downside is that all of the consoles need to be relatively close to each other (about 10 feet) to keep the local wireless connection.
How do you set up a local wireless game?
In whatever game you are playing, there will be a "Local Wireless" option in the game menu if it's available. You either host a room and wait for other players to join, or join any available rooms nearby. If you are the host, you can create rules for joining parties.
For example, in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the player who hosts the room can select the race rules. Each player in the local wireless room can vote for their track preference, and the game randomly chooses one of those chosen tracks for each race.
In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, up to four players can play together with local wireless. One person needs to host a room by selecting the Local Wireless option, and then up to three other people can join by selecting that person's room under Local Wireless. Everyone picks a stage they want to battle on, and the game picks from those at random. Pick your fighters, then start the battle.
Short on consoles?
Sometimes, a game can support up to two people per Switch on each linked local wireless console. This is the case with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, so technically, you can have eight people playing together with just four Switch consoles and four copies of the game.
With two people on a single Switch, games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will be in a split-screen view, allowing both players to see their own character in each half. Just use each half of a Joy-Con pair as controllers if you are low on extras.
Game versions out of sync?
Games usually have patches and updates that come out now and then. When playing a game through local wireless, everyone will need to have the same game downloaded or have the physical game card in their Switch console. But if you haven't had a chance to update your game yet, don't worry.
Whoever has the latest version of a game should set up the lobby through a wireless LAN multiplayer. This allows everyone else that joins their lobby to download the most recent game patch via an ad-hoc wireless network.
