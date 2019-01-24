If you do now or have ever synced your iPhone, iPad, or other iOS devices to iTunes by connecting it to your Mac, you have backup folders stored on your internal drive. It's just the way life is. Maybe you only have a few files from a couple of iTunes backups and they don't take up much space. Maybe you've been backing up your iPhone via iTunes for years and have a space hog on your hands.

If you back up your iPhone or iPad via iTunes and feel the need to get these iOS backups off of your Mac and onto an external hard drive, it is possible to do, but beware, Apple really doesn't recommend it.

What are these backup files and why are they taking up so much space?

When you back up your iOS device via iTunes, the backup is stored on your Mac. The location of the backup folder is in a folder called MobileSync, and sometimes it gets pretty big. Especially if you are syncing multiple 128+ GB devices that are full of stuff. Old backups are replaced with new ones, but families that have multiple devices backed up to one computer are going to take up a lot of storage space.

I highly recommend switching over to syncing in iCloud, and then deleting the backups on your Mac, over relocating them. But, if you're still hell-bent on moving them to an external hard drive, I'm here to help.

Step 1: Locate your iPhone backups

This part is easy. Your iOS backups are stored in a MobileSync folder. You can find them by typing ~/Library/Application Support/MobileSync/Backup into Spotlight. You can also find the backups for specific iOS devices from iTunes.

Launch iTunes. Click on iTunes in the upper left corner of your Mac. Click on Preferences from the drop-down menu. Select the Devices tab. Select a specific device. Hold down the Control key and click on the device. Select Show in Finder from the list of available options.

Step 2: Move your backups to an external hard drive

This part is easy, too. But, you really have to pay close attention to the name of your hard drive and the new folder names you create, including punctuation and spacing. This information will be used when creating a Terminal pathway. If you use different names then the ones I suggest, be sure to replace it with the exact name you have in the Terminal command in Step 3.

Connect your external hard drive to your Mac if it isn't already connected. Open the external hard drive. Go back to the Finder window with your iOS backups in it and select the device backup folder (It will either be called "Backup" or have a bunch of numbers and letters). Drag it to your external hard drive. Enter your administrator password to authenticate your action. Rename the iOS backup folder that is now on your external hard drive to ios_backup. You may have to enter your administrator password once again to make this change. Rename the old backup folder in Finder to old_backup.

Do not delete the old_backup folder yet.

Step 3: Create a symlink to tell iTunes the new location of your backups

This is the more difficult and most important step to moving your iOS backups to an external hard drive. If you don't perform this step, iTunes won't be able to back up your iPhone or iPad anymore. You'll have to manually move the folders back to your Mac instead.

In this step, you'll create a symlink — or symbolic link. When you create a symlink, you are creating a new path for iTunes to take to get to the backups folder. It is sort of like creating an alias in Finder, but it works more reliably with iTunes.

Former iMore writer and Mac genius (seriously, he's a genius with a Mac) Peter Cohen explains symlinks perfectly.