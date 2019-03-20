Apple unveiled the long-awaited AirPods 2, and although they look the same, the second-generation does feature a few key upgrades over the previous version. The best part? They are available to order right now!

What's new with AirPods 2

The new AirPods 2 feature the same design as its predecessor, but the advancements are there if you look hard enough.

The AirPods 2 has Apple's new H1 chip which features a custom audio architecture for a better audio synchronization and allows AirPods 2 to provide up to 50 percent more talk time compared to the first-gen. It also enables faster connection times and more seamless switching when moving between iOS devices.

What's better, the AirPods 2 now feature "Hey Siri" for the first time allowing you to issue voice commands without the need to double-tap on the side of one of your AirPods. Plus, there's even a new wireless charging case that supports Qi, meaning you don't even have to plug your AirPods 2 case into an outlet, just put it down on a wireless charging pad and it's good to go!

How to order AirPods 2 in Canada

Directly from Apple

Of course, you can order the new AirPods 2 directly from Apple, by either visiting the Apple website online or using the Apple Store app. Apple is offering free shipping, so you won't need to pay extra, but as with the original AirPods, there is no AppleCare+ extended warranty available.

You can also get the AirPods 2 with a wireless charging case or with a normal (non-wireless) charging case. The AirPods with the normal case are $219, while the AirPods with the wireless charging case will cost you $269.

From $219 at Apple