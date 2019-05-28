Best answer: The best place to purchase the iPod touch 7 in is through Apple's website or using the Apple Store app. Both offer the best selection, plus allow you to add AppleCare+ right at the checkout.

Three different storage options

At launch, the iPod touch 7 is available at three price points:

iPod touch 7 32GB: $249

iPod touch 7 128GB: $369

iPod touch 7 256GB: $489

All three storage sizes include the same features, and there's no difference in any other the internals other than onboard storage. You can order all three sizes immediately through Apple's website, or using the Apple Store app on your iPhone or iPad.

What's new with the iPod touch 7?

The 4-inch iPod touch 7 is the first new iPod in four years. Featuring an A10 Fusion chip, the 2019 model offers improved performance in games, immersive augmented reality (AR), Group FaceTime, and more. Apple's newest iPod is available in six finishes, space gray, white, gold, blue, pink, and (PRODUCT)RED. The device is offered with 32GB, 128GB, and 256GB of storage.

Other highlights include 8MP camera, 1080p HD video recording (30 fps), FaceTime HD Camera with 1.2MP photos and 720p HD video recording, built-in Siri, a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery offering music playback time of up to 40 hours and video playback of up to eight hours, iOS 12, Apple EarPods, and more.

Apple retail locations

You can also try before you buy and visit an Apple retail store. If you stop by your local Apple Store, once they have the new iPod touch models in stock, you'll be able to test them out for yourself before you make a decision. The iPod touch 7 is set to be available in Apple Stores later this week.