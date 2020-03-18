Best answer: You can order the recently announced iPad Pro right now from Apple. If you order today, you could have it as soon as March 25.
- Apple's newest tablet: iPad Pro (2020) (from $799 at Apple)
Here's how to get it
Apple has unveiled the latest iPad Pro, and you're going to want to be one of the first to get your hands on it. The 2020 iPad Pro has a faster processor, and an advanced camera system to keep up with the iPhone. Augmented reality fans will be thrilled about the new LiDAR scanner. Pro users will appreciate the support for a much better cursor experience with the Magic Keyboard with Trackpad (although that costs extra).
You can order the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro in either silver or space gray. Having trouble deciding which color to choose? Let us help. Choose from 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage. Both sizes will be available in either Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + Cellular versions. Order today and you could get it as early as March 25. The Magic Keyboard, on the other hand, won't be available until May.
Obviously the best place to go to get the new Apple goodness is first-party through the Apple store. You can pre-order the iPad Pro (2020) and the new accessories, like the Magic Keyboard and the Smart Folio at Apple right now. Barring any delays due to the coronavirus, you should get it as early as March 25. Probably best not to opt-in for in-store pickup, though.
Brand new
iPad Pro (2020)
Faster processor, new features
The new iPad Pro has a faster processor, a new camera system in line with the iPhone, a LiDAR scanner for augmented reality, and support for a true cursor experience with the Magic Keyboard with Trackpad.
