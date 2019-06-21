With Harry Potter: Wizards Unite finally out, it's important to remember that being a great wizard or witch isn't just about the spell casting—you need some skill in potion brewing too! And in order to brew those potions, you need ingredients. While you can pick a plant from a Greenhouse every five minutes for a random assortment of ingredients, you can also grow them as well with the community! Here's how.

How to plant ingredients in a Greenhouse

On the main screen of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, tap on a Greenhouse (bright blue structures on the map) to enter it. If you haven't collected your potted plant, feel free to do so now if you want. At the bottom of the screen, tap on Growing to switch views. Tap on the Grow button on the empty pot. Check what ingredients you're able to plant (making sure you have the seed packet and enough water). Select the one you want to plant by tapping the Grow button. Confirm your selection by tapping Yes.

Each seed has a different amount of time and water required to grow. Once the growing time is done, the Greenhouse sprouts that specific ingredient on the map for you, as well as everyone else in the vicinity, to pick up.

The planting pots are communal, so everyone is able to use them to grow ingredients. Unfortunately, this also means that you aren't able to use the pot for something you want until the previous ingredient is done growing.

How to increase the harvesting yield of an ingredient

After an ingredient is planted in a pot, you and everyone else in the vicinity can use Spell Energy to cast the Herbivicus spell on the plant. The spell stacks, and the more you cast it, the more you'll get to harvest once the grow time is done. There is a convenient bar at the top that shows you the multiplier.

After you confirm your growing ingredient from above, you're automatically taken to the Contribute screen. If you change your mind and want to return to the Greenhouse to increase yield, just go back to the Growing tab and then tap Contribute .

to increase yield, just go back to the tab and then tap . You can also Contribute to an ingredient that has been planted by someone else. Trace the Herbivicus spell to increase the ingredient yield during harvest. If you plan on increasing it by a lot, you can use the slider at the bottom to increase the amount of Spell Energy you're spending to cast a more potent spell, rather than do it one-by-one. Once you reach the multiplier you want at the top and are satisfied, just tap on the X at the bottom to exit out of the Growing screen.

Once an ingredient is done growing, you'll only have 30 minutes to collect before it disappears. So make sure that you make a note of when to return to collect your precious harvest!

Harry Potter accessories we love

Hogwarts phone case ($10 at Amazon) Show your love of the Potterverse, and protect your phone with this beautiful faux-leather case. The Hogwarts crest burns bright on the front with plenty of room inside for some cash and cards too. Harry Potter themed power bank ($15 at Amazon) This may not be the most powerful power bank ever but it should give your iPhone enough extra juice to get you through a Fortress or two. And it has the Hogwarts symbol on! That's worth the price right there. Hogwarts House PopSocket ($15 at Amazon) Represent your house with a secure way to grip your phone while walking on your magical adventure casting spells and securing Foundables. Harry Potter Over The Ear Headphones ($25 at Amazon) Show your love of Harry Potter to the whole world, while shutting that same world out with these funky headphones from ihome.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.