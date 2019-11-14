The time is almost upon us! Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield release tomorrow, Friday, November 15, 2019, at midnight EST or 9PM PST. I've been waiting for this day forever. If you're like me and you can't wait to play, then here's how to make sure the game downloads as soon as possible. That way, when you get home from work or school, you can jump right into Pokémon instead of waiting for the game to download. Note that this is only an option for those ordering a digital version of the game(s).

How to pre-install a digital download of Pokémon Sword or Shield

From your Nintendo Switch's Home menu, select Nintendo eShop. If there are multiple accounts on your Switch, choose the account you want to use. If necessary, type in your password. When the eShop loads, scroll down to the Coming Soon section. Select the version of the game you want. Either "Pokémon Sword", "Pokémon Shield", or Pokémon Sword and Shield Double Pack. Click Proceed to Purchase. Pay for the game the way you want to. This screen will pop up letting you know that you've bought the game. Press the Home button on the right Joy-Con. From the Home menu, select the Pokémon game you purchased. This screen will pop up telling you that it is downloading data. Once it's complete the game will be on your system and waiting for the official release time.

Now that you've followed these steps, you're all set to play the newest game in the Pokémon series as soon as the games release. Enjoy your travels through the Galar region, and good luck catching all those fun new Pokémon! I, for one, will be glued to my Switch this weekend, tackling every gym and trying to catch shiny Pokémon.