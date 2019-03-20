Best answer: The fastest way to get your hands on new AirPods is to order them directly from Apple.

Available to order right now

I'd recommend hopping on Apple's website and ordering now if you want to be among the first to own the updated AirPods. Ordering from Apple is always going to be the most likely way to get your hands on the newest Apple products the fastest.

The Apple Store app is another option

For many people, the iPhone is their primary computer. If that's the case for you, or you just don't want to wait to get to computer, order AirPods within the Apple Store app. You can pay with Apple Pay right within the app as well.

Free on the App Store

Walk into your local brick-and-mortal store

Of course, it's always nice to be able to try before you buy. If you stop by your local Apple Store, once they have the new AirPods in stock, you'll be able to test them out for yourself before you make a decision. Of course, they are not yet on the shelves in stores, but they might be as early as next week. Note: I worked in the Apple Store for a good year after the release of the first AirPods, and it was many months after release before we regularly had them in stock.

What are my options?

$199 New AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

$159 New AirPods with traditional Charging Case

$79 Wireless Charging Case for AirPods (compatible with both the new and the original AirPods)

