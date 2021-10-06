The Nintendo Switch OLED model finally comes out this week after months of waiting. This device doesn't have more processing power than previous Switch versions, but it features an OLED display with a larger screen than the original Switch. This allows it to provide more vivid and crisp imagery than the Switch had previously been able to. It still manages to be the same size as the original console since the black frame or bevel around the display is just smaller now.
So, looking forward to snagging one? You'll have to be quick. Since they first went live, these preorders have been snatched up within minutes. Here's where to check to see if one is currently available.
Where to buy Nintendo Switch OLED model preorders
Check these stores to see if the new Nintendo Switch is in stock. The Nintendo Switch is a very hot item right now, so you'll need to grab one fast when you see it's available.
Nintendo Switch OLED model (White) - Best Buy
The OLED model is the Switch console to get with its larger 7-inch OLED display, wide kickstand, 64GB of internal memory, and updated dock with a LAN port. Check Best Buy to see if it's in stock.
Nintendo Switch OLED model (Neon Red/Neon Blue) - Best Buy
If you'd prefer a console with more color, you should go for the Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Cons with the black dock. See if it's in stock at Best Buy.
Nintendo Switch OLED model (White) - Amazon
This newer Switch has a larger OLED display, better kickstand, and updated dock from the original Switch. Check this link to see if the White version is in stock.
Nintendo Switch OLED model (Neon Red/Neon Blue) - Amazon
If white is not your style, this fun red and blue Joy-Con version of the OLED model will do the trick. They sell out fast, so grab it quickly if you see it's available.
Nintendo Switch OLED model (White) - B&H
The new white Joy-Cons and Dock look very fetching on the Nintendo Switch. Check B&H to see if they have any in stock for you to grab.
Nintendo Switch OLED model (Neon Red/Neon Blue) - B&H
The neon red and neon blue Joy-Cons have that classic Switch look to them. Enjoy playing on the go, on your TV, or with the kickstand propped up in tabletop mode. Check availability to see if you can get one for yourself.
Nintendo Switch OLED model (White) - GameStop
With an upgraded OLED screen that's larger than the original, you'll be able to get more detail and color from your favorite Switch games. See if the white version is currently in stock.
Nintendo Switch OLED model (Neon Red/Neon Blue) - GameStop
That fancy new kickstand will feel more sturdy than the flimsy kickstand on the original Switch, while the OLED screen shows your games off to a better advantage.
Nintendo Switch OLED model (White) - Target
Looking to snag a white OLED model? Target might have one in stock. Check this link to see.
Nintendo Switch OLED model (Neon Red/Neon Blue) - Target
The OLED model is a major upgrade from the original Switch as it has much longer battery life, a better screen, and an improved kickstand. Check Target to see if they have any in stock.
Nintendo Switch OLED model (White) - Nintendo
Nintendo itself sells consoles and hardware. Check to see if you can grab a new OLED model from the company's official website.
How is the Switch OLED model different from previous models?
There are several differences between the OLED model and previous Switch versions. For starters, you need to know that this is the fourth Nintendo Switch version to release thus far. There was the original Switch, the Switch V2, the Switch Lite, and now the Switch OLED model. For thorough details explaining the differences, check out our Nintendo Switch versions guide
The short of it is that the newer OLED model Switch also has an updated dock complete with a LAN port and a more rounded design. It looks like the Joy-Cons are the same as they were in previous models, but the console itself now has double the internal memory at 64GB, so you don't need a microSD card quite as fast and a wider kickstand that goes along the back of the Switch.
You can get it in white Joy-Cons with a white dock, or you can get it with neon red and neon blue Joy-Cons with a black dock for $350.
Make sure you buy the right one
If I've learned anything the past two years, it's that there are a lot of scammers out there, which makes it harder to purchase a valid console. So how do you know if you're buying the new Nintendo Switch OLED model?
Unlike when the Switch V2 was released, the new Switch OLED model has very different packaging from the original to make it easier to spot. To make sure you purchase the OLED model, look for a box that displays the console vertically and shows a hand pulling the Switch display from the dock. There should also be large letters under the image of the console that reads "OLED."
The new Nintendo Switch OLED model comes in either white Joy-Cons with a white dock or neon red and neon blue Joy-Cons with a black dock. Nintendo has never released a white Switch before, so it's a good bet it's the new version if you see one.
The dock itself has rounded corners on top, whereas the original docks are pointed. These new Switch devices will also have a new model number on the back, but we don't know what it is yet. We'll update you when we learn more.
