The Nintendo Switch OLED model finally comes out this week after months of waiting. This device doesn't have more processing power than previous Switch versions, but it features an OLED display with a larger screen than the original Switch. This allows it to provide more vivid and crisp imagery than the Switch had previously been able to. It still manages to be the same size as the original console since the black frame or bevel around the display is just smaller now. So, looking forward to snagging one? You'll have to be quick. Since they first went live, these preorders have been snatched up within minutes. Here's where to check to see if one is currently available.

There are several differences between the OLED model and previous Switch versions. For starters, you need to know that this is the fourth Nintendo Switch version to release thus far. There was the original Switch, the Switch V2, the Switch Lite, and now the Switch OLED model. For thorough details explaining the differences, check out our Nintendo Switch versions guide The short of it is that the newer OLED model Switch also has an updated dock complete with a LAN port and a more rounded design. It looks like the Joy-Cons are the same as they were in previous models, but the console itself now has double the internal memory at 64GB, so you don't need a microSD card quite as fast and a wider kickstand that goes along the back of the Switch. You can get it in white Joy-Cons with a white dock, or you can get it with neon red and neon blue Joy-Cons with a black dock for $350. Make sure you buy the right one