After years of using the same device, you might have a lot of unnecessary apps, files, and data just sitting around collecting dust on your chips. To ensure the smoothest transition to the public beta, make sure it's cleaned up by offloading unused apps, deleting old iMessages, removing large attachments, getting rid of music you don't need stored on your iOS device, and otherwise freeing up space. How to free up space on your iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch Back up your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

I can't stress enough how important it is to back up your device before jumping into a beta. If anything should go wrong, it's important to be prepared to go back to square one and start over. If you don't back up your device and you lose all of your contacts or other important data, you only have yourself to blame. How to back up your iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch: The ultimate guide When it comes to installing betas, it's a very good idea to make an archived copy of your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch that has the current iOS. This will make it possible for you to later downgrade back to the public iOS if you decide you no longer want to test the beta. How to make an archived backup of your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch Decide how you're going to install iOS 13 or iPadOS 13

You can download and install an iOS or iPadOS beta over-the-air, but the strength of your Wi-Fi connection could have an effect on how well that works. If you're confident that you can download 3GB or more in the beta update wirelessly, chase your bliss. How to download and install the iOS 13 pubic beta How to download and install the iPadOS 13 public beta If, however, you're not as confident of your Wi-Fi's performance, or if you have an issue when trying to download the iOS beta wirelessly and you'd like to retry it via iTunes, you can get the beta onto your Mac and directly connect your device for a hardwired transfer. How to download an iOS beta on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using iTunes File a radar when something goes wrong

If you're testing a beta, it's important to let Apple know if something goes wrong. If the screen doesn't look right, if a built-in app crashes, if you can't find your favorite accessibility setting, file a radar to let the team know so they can address it before the software update goes live to the public. You're the superhero of iOS that makes it safe for the rest of us. How to report feedback for the iOS 13 public beta I changed my mind, how do I get out of the beta?