We're all spending a lot more time at home these days, and losing yourself in a good book is an excellent way to pass the time constructively.

I love to read, and I'm always in the middle of a book. Buying books can get expensive quickly, which is why I've loved public libraries since I was a girl. In recent years, I've become spoiled by the experience of reading on my iPad. I find I much prefer being able to change the font, read in dark mode at night, and avoid carrying heavy books on vacation. But how do you read library books on your iPhone or iPad? Thanks to OverDrive's apps, it's easy and free. You can borrow both ebooks and audiobooks from your local library and enjoy them on your iOS device.

OverDrive has three different apps available for iOS. The original OverDrive app is still available, but they've recently introduced two new apps that are designed to be more user-friendly. The company recommends Libby for public library users and Sora for school libraries. This article will focus on the Libby app.

It's important to note that while there will be a huge range of books available for you to read, both older and current titles, some of the popular bestsellers may have a significant waiting list before you can borrow them. Also, keep in mind that you are simply borrowing an e-book, you don't own it. The book will disappear off of your device when the borrowing period (three weeks at my library) is over.

Libby has recently instituted some new features for an even better experience. Don't have a library card? At select libraries, you can now sign up for one instantly within the Libby app. You'll also find a fun new program, the Big Library Read, which is a worldwide digital book club. You can participate in the Big Library Read without having to worry about waitlists or holds, as the chosen book will be available to everyone at once.