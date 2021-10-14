If you're picking up a new Apple Watch — like the Apple Watch Series 7 — it's pretty much ready to go out of the box. So you can pair your best Apple Watch to your iPhone and be prepared to go; however, if you want to be extra prepared, there are a few things you can do. Here's how to ready your iPhone for Apple Watch.

It's a smart idea always to make sure your iPhone is updated to the newest version of iOS because Apple often releases security patches and bug fixes through software updates. On top of that, some software updates come with new features that your Apple Watch won't be able to take advantage of if your iPhone isn't up-to-date. Pro tip: Even when you get a new Apple Watch, sometimes out of the box, it still needs software updates. Make sure you also download and install the latest version of watchOS after you've updated your iPhone.