If you're picking up a new Apple Watch — like the Apple Watch Series 7 — it's pretty much ready to go out of the box. So you can pair your best Apple Watch to your iPhone and be prepared to go; however, if you want to be extra prepared, there are a few things you can do. Here's how to ready your iPhone for Apple Watch.
Update your iPhone to the newest software
It's a smart idea always to make sure your iPhone is updated to the newest version of iOS because Apple often releases security patches and bug fixes through software updates. On top of that, some software updates come with new features that your Apple Watch won't be able to take advantage of if your iPhone isn't up-to-date.
Pro tip: Even when you get a new Apple Watch, sometimes out of the box, it still needs software updates. Make sure you also download and install the latest version of watchOS after you've updated your iPhone.
How to get Apple Watch apps now
We all know that what really makes the Apple Watch awesome is the large selection of apps you can use. Unfortunately, while some apps are completely independent of the iPhone, many Apple Watch apps require you to have the iPhone app installed to work on your Apple Watch.
The good news is you can download any apps you know you want on your Apple Watch right now. That way, when you set up your Apple Watch, all the apps will get downloaded and install on your Apple Watch during the process. There are so many great Apple Watch apps, so go nuts and download them all if you like.
Ready, Set, Pair!
You're now ready to set up your new Apple Watch and pair it to your iPhone. And, if you're looking for even more fun, don't forget to try out some of the best Apple Watch bands, so you can show off your style!
Get to know watchOS 8
If you want extra gold stars for your prep work, it's a good idea to familiarize yourself with watchOS 8 before you get your hand on the Apple Watch Series 7. That's the software the Series 7 will come with, and it has plenty of new features for you to read up on.
Whether you're interested in Reflect, the new features in Messages, or looking forward to using Focus to help you drown out notifications when you need to concentrate, watchOS 8 is a great update to the Apple Watch software — get to know it intimately.
