If you set up HomeKit using the default house name, then your home will have the default "My Home" name assigned to it automatically. Changing your home's name can make things a little more familiar, not just for visuals in the Home app, but also with Siri's responses to your queries. There are two ways that you can get the job done, both of which require just a few taps, so change that name today!

How to rename your home using the home edit menu

Launch the Home app. Tap Home in the navigation bar if you are not on this page already. Tap the House icon near the top left corner of the app. Tap the current house name to bring up a keyboard. Type in your desired name. Tap Done to save your home's name.

How to rename your home directly from the favorites page

Launch the Home app. Tap Home in the navigation bar if you are not on this page already. Tap Edit. Tap on the Arrow to the right of your home's name. Tap the current house name to bring up a keyboard. Type in your desired name and then tap Done.

Your home is now set to the most familiar, or most creative, name that you associate with it! The home name will be displayed on the favorites page, and Siri will also refer to it for certain interactions. This is especially helpful if you have HomeKit accessories in multiple homes since the Home app can look the same with its basic design.

Want to take home customization even further? Then check out our guide to changing your home and room wallpapers. This handy feature can help assure that you are on the right home, or the right room, without having to look around for specific accessories.

