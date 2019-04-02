Apple's built-in Time Machine app makes it simple to back up Mac data — capturing them in their most recent state so you can recover them later. When the time comes when you have to restore individual files from a backup you can do so with ease by following these steps.

How it's done

Regardless of the reason, you can restore an older file from a Time Machine backup. In doing so, you can replace a newer version of the file or keep both versions so that you can compare. Here's how it's done.

Plug in your external backup disk and make sure it's on. Go to the location where the original file(s) were located. For example, if you're looking for a file that was under Documents, go into that location. Choose Enter Time Machine from the Time Machine Menu. Find the items you wish to restore by using the timeline on the edge of the screen on the right. You can also use the up and down arrow. Select an item and press Space Bar to preview it and make sure it's the one you want. Click Restore to restore the item you selected, or Control-click the item for other options.

From there, you'll be given a choice to copy over the existing file or leave the newest file in place alongside the older one.

