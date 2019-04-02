Apple's built-in Time Machine app makes it simple to back up Mac data — capturing them in their most recent state so you can recover them later. When the time comes when you have to restore individual files from a backup you can do so with ease by following these steps.
How it's done
Regardless of the reason, you can restore an older file from a Time Machine backup. In doing so, you can replace a newer version of the file or keep both versions so that you can compare. Here's how it's done.
- Plug in your external backup disk and make sure it's on.
- Go to the location where the original file(s) were located. For example, if you're looking for a file that was under Documents, go into that location.
-
Choose Enter Time Machine from the Time Machine Menu.
- Find the items you wish to restore by using the timeline on the edge of the screen on the right. You can also use the up and down arrow.
- Select an item and press Space Bar to preview it and make sure it's the one you want.
-
Click Restore to restore the item you selected, or Control-click the item for other options.
From there, you'll be given a choice to copy over the existing file or leave the newest file in place alongside the older one.
