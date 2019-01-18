Parental Controls, also known as Restrictions, let you manage which features, apps, and content your kids can and can't access on your iPhone or iPad. This includes preventing any changes being made to your email, contacts, and calendar accounts, and to volume limits. Whether you're worried your young child will accidentally delete your accounts or your pre-teen might try to add a new account, you can quickly and easily lock it all in Settings.

How to block the ability to make changes to accounts and volume limits on iPhone and iPad in iOS 11 or earlier

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on General. Tap on Restrictions. Tap on Enable Restrictions at the top if they aren't already. If they are, skip to step 7. Type a 4-digit password that only you will know. Your child should never know this password. Type the password again to confirm it. Swipe up to scroll down to bottom of the screen. Tap on each of the following categories to change their settings: Accounts

Cellular Data

Background App Refresh

Volume Limit

TV Provider

Do Not Disturb While Driving Tap on Don't Allow Changes for each one.

When you want to make changes or supervise your child making changes, you can re-enable them in restrictions, then turn them back off again when done.

How to block the ability to make changes to accounts and volume limits on iPhone and iPad in iOS 12

Before you start, you'll need to make sure you have set up Screen Time on your iOS 12 device.

Launch Settings from the home screen. Tap Screen Time. Tap Content & Privacy Restrictions. Tap on the category to change their settings: Passcode Changes

Account Changes

Cellular Data Chnages

Volume Limit

Do Not Disturb While Driving

TV Provider

Background App Activities Tap Don't Allow.

If you want to allow changes to any of these settings, you can follow these same steps again, and choose to Allow them.

