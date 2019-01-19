How to restrict cellular data with restrictions on iPhone and iPad

Parental Controls, also known as Restrictions, allow you to prevent anyone else from making changes to how you use your data on your iPhone. If you are on a tight data plan or choose not to use data, you can lock the ability to change cellular data or background refresh options. You can rest easy knowing your kids — or anyone else — won't be racking up data charges on your bill.

How to block changes to your accounts, cellular data usage, background app refresh, and volume limits on iPhone and iPad

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on General. Tap on Restrictions. Tap on Enable Restrictions at the top if they aren't already. If they are, skip to step 7. Type a 4-digit password that only you will know. Your child should never know this password. Type the password again to confirm it. Swipe up to scroll down to the bottom of the screen. Tap on each of the following categories to change their settings: Cellular Data Usage

Background App Refresh Tap on Don't Allow Changes for each one.

When you want to make changes or supervise your child making changes, you can re-enable them in restrictions, then turn them back off again when you're done.

