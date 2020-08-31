It wasn't that long ago when replacing RAM on a Mac was a relatively pain-free process. Unfortunately, Apple now makes it nearly impossible to update internal parts on many of its computer models. At the same time, however, it's easier than ever to find out whether your machine has a memory issue and what to do about it.

Signs your Mac has a memory issue

The most obvious sign something is going on with your computer's memory is that it's running slower than before. As resources are used more, your computer is forced to use some of your hard disk as memory. Hence, the slower speed.

Time to check

To see how much Mac memory is being used on your computer, follow these steps:

Click on Finder on your computer. Choose Go > Utilities on the toolbar. Select the Activity Monitor app. Check the System Memory monitor at the bottom of the app under the Memory tab.

On the monitor, be aware of the memory pressure graph at the bottom left.

When there's red , you need more Mac memory since your performance is taking a hit.

, you need more Mac memory since your performance is taking a hit. Consistent green on the graph means things are working as needed.

on the graph means things are working as needed. Finally, yellow means something might be wrong, but check again over the next few days.

If you see red on the memory pressure, look at the Memory column on the chart above. You'll see which processes are using the most memory. Use this information to determine whether one (or more) of your apps is a memory hog. Consider exiting the app and seeing whether your overall memory issue goes away. If you notice a speedier computer experience without the app running, that's your problem. You'll need to decide whether you need the app installed moving forward. Perhaps you can live without it. You should also see if there's an app update available that might resolve the problem.