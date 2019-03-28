Apple's built-in Time Machine app makes it simple to back up Mac data. You don't have to back up everything on your Mac, however. Here's how to selectively back up content using the Time Machine app in macOS Mojave.
How to enable Time Machine backups on your Mac
- Select System Preferences from the Apple menu.
-
Choose the Time Machine icon.
- Click Select Backup Disk.
-
Select which disk you'd like to use as a Time Machine backup.
-
Check the Back Up Automatically box in order to automatically back up your Mac to your chosen disks.
How to exclude files from Time Machine
Time Machine will back up most of your Mac automatically, but you might want to exclude certain files.
- Open System Preferences on your Mac.
-
Click Time Machine.
- Click Options….
-
Click the + button.
- Choose the files or folders that you wish to exclude.
-
Click Exclude.
-
Click Save.
Use the steps above to successfully set up a backup process on your Mac and exclude certain files from being backed up.
