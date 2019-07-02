These days, it seems that most of us are glued to our device screens, whether it's intentional or not. As much as we love our expensive devices, it's probably best to take a break every now and then, or at least get an idea of just how much time you do spend staring at the screen during the day. Apple added Screen Time as a feature in iOS 12 and later, and it helps you see your device usage over time. Here's how to set it up and use it.

How to turn on Screen Time

Launch Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Scroll down and tap on Screen Time. Tap Turn On Screen Time. Tap Continue on the on-screen prompt. Select This is My iPhone when prompted if this is your iPhone or your child's.

How to set up Screen Time for your child

How to use a Screen Time Passcode

A Screen Time Passcode lets you secure various Screen Time settings, as well as giving you permission for more time when limits expire. This is useful if you want to do something like limit the screen time for someone else's device.

Launch Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Scroll down and tap on Screen Time. Tap Use Screen Time Passcode. Input a 4-digit passcode of your choice. Re-enter the passcode.

If you want to change the passcode or turn the passcode off, do the following:

Launch Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Scroll down and tap on Screen Time. Tap Change Screen Time Passcode. Choose whether you want to Change Screen Time Passcode or Turn Off Screen Time Passcode from the menu. Input your passcode when prompted.

How to combine Screen Time on multiple devices

If you have multiple iPhones, iPads, and iPod touches, you can combine the screen time for all of these devices into a single, comprehensive report.

Launch Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Scroll down and tap on Screen Time. Toggle the switch for Share Across Devices to ON (green).

When this is enabled on each device, as long as you're logged in to the same iCloud account, all of your screen time will be combined.

How to set up Downtime

Downtime lets you schedule time away from the screen. However, you can choose to let certain apps be used during Downtime, and phone calls will still be available.

Launch Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Scroll down and tap on Screen Time. Tap on Downtime. Turn the toggle to ON. Select what days you want Downtime to occur on: Every Day or Customize Days. Select your From and To times.

How to set up App Limits

App Limits allow you to set time limits for specific apps. Need to cut down on that wasted time on Facebook or Twitter? This is what you would use.

Launch Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Scroll down and tap on Screen Time. Tap on App Limits. Tap Add Limit. Choose what categories you want to apply the limit to. Unfortunately, in iOS 12, you can't pick-and-choose specific apps to limit. This is a broad rule that will be applied to all current and future apps within your specified category. Tap Next. Select how much time to allot for all apps in your selected categories. Select the Days that this rule applies to. Tap on Add to save your limits.

In iOS 13, you will be able to tap on an arrow for each category and choose specific apps to which you want to apply limits.