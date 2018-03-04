Siri is Apple's virtual, personal, digital assistant with a personality straight out of a Pixar film. With Siri, your iPhone or iPad can help you do all sorts of amazing things, from keeping in contact, to keeping on time, to keeping informed. But first, you may need to get Siri set up and up to speed. Follow along for a quick walkthrough on how to get started with Siri!

How to use Siri

Press and hold the Home button on your iPhone or iPad, or say "Hey, Siri" to activate Siri. Start speaking your command or question.

How to edit a Siri question or command

If Siri misheard you, you made a mistake, or you simply changed your mind, it's easiest to just tap the microphone icon and ask Siri the question or issue the command again. However, if you'd rather edit your original question or command, you can do that too. This trick comes in handy when Siri consistently doesn't understand a proper name or unique word correctly.

Press and hold the Home button on your iPhone or iPad, or say "Hey, Siri" to activate Siri. Dictate a request. Tap on the text you spoke in order to edit it. Make your changes and then tap Done on the bottom right of the keyboard.

How to enable and disable Siri in the Settings app

iOS will typically ask you if you want to enable Siri when you first set up your iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, or iPad mini. If Siri isn't already enabled, you can turn it on at any time in Settings. The same goes for disabling it.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Scroll down and tap Siri & Search. Tap the switch next to **Listen for "Hey Siri" to enable Hey Siri. Tap the switch next to Press Home for Siri to enable Home button access to Siri. Tap the switch next to Allow Siri When Locked to be able to access Siri when your iPhone or iPad is locked.

How to set up "Hey Siri"

Want Siri to respond to you even if you're not holding down the Home button? Turn on "Hey Siri", which lets you say the eponymous catchphrase to trigger your iPhone's assistant.

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Scroll down and tap Siri & Search. Flip the switch next to Listen for "Hey Siri" on. The switch will turn green if you've turned "Hey Siri" on. Tap Continue. Follow the on-screen instructions. Tap Done.

How to change Siri's voice

If you don't dig Siri's stock voice or if you prefer another accent that's more akin to what you're used to, you can change it up.

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Siri & Search. Tap Siri Voice. Tap an accent: American, Australian, or British. Tap a gender: Male or Female.

The voice will then download if you don't have it on your iPhone or iPad already.

How to change Siri's language

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Siri & Search. Tap Language. Tap a language.

How to customize Siri voice feedback

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Siri & Search. Tap Voice Feedback. Tap an option: Always On: Siri will always audibly respond, whether your iPhone is on silent or not.

Control with Ring Switch: Siri won't audibly respond when you have your iPhone on silent.

Hands-Free Only: Siri will only audibly audibly respond when you say "Hey Siri", when connected to a Bluetooth device, headphones, or if you're using CarPlay.

Siri securely looks at information from your contact card to perform certain actions, like "Give me directions to home," or "call my mother." If you've switched cards or want Siri to pay attention to other data, you can change that from Siri's settings.

Open Settings. Scroll down and tap Siri & Search. Tap My Information. Tap the contact whose information you'd like Siri to use. If you want it to use you, you'll need to create a contact for yourself.

How to secure Siri with a Passcode Lock

Since Siri is usually activated by just holding down the Home button, it can pose a security risk to the data on your iPhone or iPad. If you are security conscious and have activated a Passcode Lock for your iPhone or iPad, you may want to make sure Siri isn't allowed to bypass that lock — it's less convenient, but that's always the cost of security.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on Touch ID & Passcode. Type in your passcode. Scroll down to the Allow Access When Locked section and Tap Siri to turn off the ability to use Siri when your iPhone is locked.

How to get more help with Siri

If you still need help with setting up or using Siri with your iPhone Contacts, or any other Siri feature, head on over to our Siri Forum and ask away!