Apple's smart speakers are great for playing tunes with Siri on-demand, but did you know that you can set up the HomePod and HomePod mini to play music as soon as you walk through the door? Setting this awesome feature up is simple, and if you know how to create an automation in the Home app, you already know how to do most of the work. Is this your first time with automation? Don't worry — it's easy! Here's how to set up the HomePod to play music when you arrive home.

How to set up HomePod and HomePod mini to play music when you arrive home

Launch the Home app on your iPhone. Tap the Add Button (looks like a plus sign). Tap Add Automation. Tap People Arrive. Tap Anyone Arrives or The First Person Arrives. Tap the i button to select whose location will be taken into consideration for the automation if you share your home with others.

button to select whose location will be taken into consideration for the automation if you share your home with others. Tap Location to set a different location like a work address if desired. Tap Time, then tap a specific time to set when the automation is active. Tap Next. Tap the HomePod that you wish to play music on. You can select more than one HomePod if desired. Tap Next. Tap Audio. Tap Play Audio if it is not already selected. Tap Choose Audio.... Tap Library and navigate to your favorite song or playlist by selecting where it is stored. You can also use the Listen Now, Browse, or Radio options or use the search field to locate a song. Tap the Plus sign next to the song you would like to use for this automation. If selecting an album or playlist, use the Plus sign to add all of the songs within. Tap on any desired options such as Repeat or Shuffle. Tap on either Use Current Volume or Set Custom Volume and set accordingly. Tap Back. Tap Done to save the automation.

Give yourself a warm welcome with your HomePod and your favorite tunes

Once your automation is ready, your HomePod or HomePod mini will now welcome you home with your favorite tunes from Apple Music. Be sure to check your volume options on the automation before saving. Without setting the volume, your HomePod may greet you with an unexpected serenade of loud music at the level you were listening to previously.