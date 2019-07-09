Ever set a timer in the kitchen or on your iPhone and then walked away? Yeah, same here. Setting a timer doesn't always mean we hear it go off. The Apple Watch is a great alternative to timers. Since the Apple Watch stays on your wrist, you can't walk away from it. That means you'll get the notification, each and every time!

How to quickly set a timer with Apple Watch

Tap on the Digital Crown on your Apple Watch. Launch the Timers app on the watch. Tap on your preferred countdown clock, scrolling down with the Digital Crown to find the one you want.

To set a custom countdown timer:

Tap on the Digital Crown on your Apple Watch. Launch the Timers app on the watch. Scroll down, tap Custom Add hours, minutes, seconds for your countdown. Tap Start to begin your custom countdown.

Questions?

Let us know below if you have any questions about setting a timer on Apple Watch.