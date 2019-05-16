It's taken a little while to get here, but the Steam Link app is finally available on iPhone and iPad. This app allows you to connect to and stream your favorite Steam games directly from your Computer to your iPhone or iPad. You don't even need to be on the same internet connection for it to work, though the initial setup does require it, you can stream your games from anywhere. It really is brilliant.

How to set up your Steam Link app

Open Steam on your computer. Choose the Big Picture icon in the top left corner. Open the Steam Link app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Connect Bluetooth controller button on the screen. Pair and connect the Bluetooth controller to your iPhone or iPad. This needs to be done according to the instructions for your controller. Choose the computer you wish to stream to. A code will appear on your iPhone or iPad. You will need to input the code into your Steam launcher on your computer. Once the app and the computer are linked you will see a screen showing your connection status. Tap the Start Playing button on this screen. Enjoy your Steam games on your hammock outside!

