Nintendo Switch Online provides the ability to play online with friends and family in multiplayer games like Splatoon 2 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It also comes with Cloud backup data so you can save your files online, and a smartphone app to use features like voice chat with other players. If you are all ready to get signed up but you aren't quite sure how to do it, we have you covered.

Make sure you are up to date

The first thing you are going to need to do is ensure that your Switch has the newest firmware installed. Here's how to do that.

From your home screen, select System Settings. Scroll all the way down to System. Select System Update. If your Switch needs to be updated. Now is the time to do so.

Now that your Switch is all up to date and ready to go, you can sign up for the service.

Sign up!

From your home screen, select Nintendo eShop. Look down on your left and you will see a new selection. Choose Nintendo Switch Online. Select Membership Options. From here you can choose to start a 7-day free trial or you can dive right in and sign up fully. Download the app from the eShop. This will be automatically prompted after you finish these steps.

It is important to keep in mind that if you choose to take the 7-day free trial, it will automatically convert to a monthly single subscription once the trial period is over. That is, unfortunately, the least cost-effective way to subscribe. You would be way better off with a yearly subscription. You can pick up one of those on Amazon for only $20.

