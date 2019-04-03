Apple's built-in Time Machine app makes it simple to back up Mac data. However, the longer you go between doing backups, the longer the process takes. Luckily, there's a solution for this.

Great backup drives

How it's done

Reddit user villiansv discovered a Terminal trick that will disable the disk operation throttling mechanism, so Time Machine uses more CPU and backs up faster. Here's how.

What it means to speed up Time Machine and slow down other operations

The Terminal command used to speed up Time Machine essentially disables the program's throttling mechanism. It frees it up to gobble up CPU, and subsequently slow down the rest of your computer. If you were to forget to revert back to your original settings, you could really screw up your Mac's performance. It is essential that you follow the steps to revert back to your normal CPU activity.

To do this:

A quote from Reddit user spasewalkr explains it better: