Once a player reaches level six in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, they have the option to choose a Profession — Auror, Magizoologist, or Professor. Each Profession has a different skill tree and are strong against certain enemies you find in Wizarding Challenges, meaning their play styles are slightly different. If you aren't happy with the profession you chose, or you just feel like leveling up more than one profession, you can always switch at any time. Here's a quick lesson in switching professions and what happens when you do.

How to switch professions in Harry Potter Wizards Unite

You can switch professions at any time, by heading to the Professions menu.

Launch Harry Potter: Wizards Unite from your Home screen. Tap the Suitcase. Tap Professions. Find the profession you want to switch to Tap Switch.

Now you'll be able to start learning skills in the new profession you've chosen.

What happens when you switch professions in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

While switching professions is easy to do, it isn't exactly magical. Wizards Unite doesn't support dual-Profession gameplay (at least for now), so whatever professions you have active is the only profession you can use spells and skills with.

For example, If you've already started an Auror and have decided you'd like to take a stab at being a Professor, once you switch over, you can't use any of those spells and won't have any of the buffs from the Auror's Skill Tree. You also don't have a bunch of piled up scrolls or books that transfer over from the other Profession's Skill Tree for you to use. You'll have to earn new ones.

Which Profession should you pick in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite?

The good news is none of your skills or spells disappear when you switch professions, so if you did feel like trying out a new profession, you won't lose progress on your old one and you can switch back at any time.

For efficiency sake, sticking with only one profession is the best way to maximize the use of your resources, but if you don't like the profession you originally picked, or you just want to have a variety of professions to choose from when heading into a Wizarding Challenge, you can switch easily at any time. You just have to do the work to level up each profession separately.

What Profession did you choose?

Let us know what profession you picked in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite in the comment down below!

