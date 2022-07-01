The Fourth of July is here once more and you know what that means: fireworks! While the past few years may have had fewer public displays of fireworks, it looks like things are back in full swing this year for most people. But even if you don't end up going to your local firework show, you can always light up some safe and sane fireworks at home with family, too. Regardless of how you choose to celebrate, fireworks make for some great photo opportunities. But what if you only have an iPhone, and not a full-fledged DSLR? Fret not, we're here to help. If you have a more recent iPhone, like the iPhone 13 Pro, then you have some powerful camera tools at your disposal. From a telephoto lens to Night mode to Boomerangs, we have you covered with these tips on how to take photos of fireworks with just your favorite iPhone.

Use rapid fire Since fireworks are always moving and ever-changing while they go off in the sky, it can be difficult to capture a single good shot. That's why you should take advantage of your iPhone camera's rapid fire, also known as Burst mode. With Burst mode, your iPhone is able to quickly take a lot of photos at once, as long as you keep the shutter button held down. Once you release, it stops capturing. iOS intelligently selects what pictures it thinks is the best of the bunch that you took, but you can also go into the stack and check out every single photo that was taken. Burst mode is a definitely lifesaver to have when it comes to shooting anything that's moving or changing direction, especially fireworks, so take advantage of it! Try to zoom in

If you have a more recent iPhone, then you should make use of the telephoto lens for zooming in. While you may want to capture fireworks from a wide scene to capture the full range of the explosion, sometimes zooming in can give you something that's fresh and unique. And using an iPhone with a telephoto lens means you won't be sacrificing a ton of image quality to get those up-close shots either. After all, everyone's going to be taking photos of fireworks from far away. Getting a little up close and personal with a firework's explosion or pattern (not physically, of course) could lead to a more interesting perspective. Make use of Night mode

If you have an iPhone 11 or newer, then you have access to the powerful Night mode feature. With Night mode, the iPhone pulls in as much light as possible from the environment to brighten up photos taken in low-light situations. Basically, the shutter stays open longer to pull in that extra light. This can work wonders for fireworks if used correctly. The only thing about Night mode is that you will need to hold your iPhone still during that length of time for Night mode to work (it ranges from one second to 10 seconds). Otherwise, you may end up with a bad, blurry photo. However, Night mode is usually automatically set at three seconds, but you can also manually adjust the length of time for the exposure if needed. Even at one second, the results are pretty good and a big improvement over photos without Night mode. I used Night mode to capture fireworks at Disneyland, and the results were pretty fantastic. So if you do have at least an iPhone 11 series (or later) device, give Night mode a try. Get creative when editing