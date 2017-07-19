How do I install iOS 10.3.3? Here's how!

What's new in iOS 10.3.3

iOS 10.3.3 comes with a number of bug fixes and security improvements.

How to install iOS 10.3.3 using Software Update on your iPhone or iPad

The easiest way for most people to download iOS 10.3.2 is over-the-air, directly on their device. It's fast, it's efficient, and it's simple to do.

Make sure you have a recent iCloud backup. Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap on General. Tap on Software Update. Tap on Download and Install. Enter your Passcode, if prompted. Tap Agree to the Terms and Conditions. Tap Agree again to confirm.

The download will begin automatically. If the download does not begin right away, you may see a notice: "Preparing to download." Give it a couple of minutes and the download will begin shortly.

How to install iOS 10.3.3 using iTunes on your Mac or Windows PC

If you have limited space on your device or software update isn't working for whatever reason, you can update using iTunes.

Make sure you have a recent iTunes backup. Make it encrypted so all your password and other private data is preserved. Launch iTunes on your Mac or Windows PC. Plug your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch in using your USB to Lightning or USB to 30-pin Dock cable. Click on the device icon at the top left to go to the device tab. Click on Check for Update in the Summary pane. Click on Download and Update Agree to the Terms and Conditions. Enter the Passcode on your iPhone or iPad, if prompted.

How to make sure you have the release version of iOS 10.3.3

If you're running a the developer or public beta, Apple might push you an update if the build numbers are different (we're still checking on that). If for some reason nothing else works, you can always force an update at any time if you're willing to go through the trouble:

Make sure you have a recent iTunes backup. Make it encrypted so all your password and other private data is preserved. Launch iTunes on your Mac or Windows PC Plug your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch in using your USB to Lightning or USB to 30-pin Dock cable. Click on the device icon at the top left to go to the device tab. Click on Restore in the Summary pane. Confirm that you want to restore. Agree to the Terms and Conditions. Enter the Passcode on your iPhone or iPad, if prompted.

Update July 19, 2017: Apple has just released iOS 10.3.3 for iPhone and iPad, which fixes some bugs and makes security improvements.