Siri is not just voice commands on all of your Apple devices—it's your personal digital assistant as well. And with a digital assistant, you'll probably want to use Siri to manage your hectic schedule. After all, chances are high that we all have meetings, appointments, and scheduled events to keep track of every day, so keeping them all together on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac just makes sense.

However, while inputting everything in manually is totally possible, using Siri to add, update, and even cancel events just makes your life much easier, and who doesn't want that?

So here's everything you can do with Siri when it comes to managing your hectic schedule.

How to create a calendar event with Siri

When you're out-and-about, it can be a hassle to open up Calendar, create a new event, and then fill out all of the details. In fact, it's much easier to just tell Siri and have her add it to your Calendar for you.

Activate Siri by holding down your Home or Power button, or just say "Hey Siri". Tell Siri what you want to schedule, including date and time, along with a name if applicable. For example, say "Schedule a call with Lory Gil tomorrow at 12 pm." Of course, you'll replace the names and date and time with your own info.

If you have multiple calendars and want your event to go to a particular one, make sure to mention it to Siri. Otherwise, it will just go to your default calendar. Siri will then display a preview of your event and ask you to confirm. If there is something wrong with the event info, you can tell Siri to Change to edit details. You can also Cancel the event if you change your mind. If you want to add it to your Calendar, just say Yes when Siri confirms.

Sometimes you'll need to make adjustments to your scheduled events because of last-minute changes and whatnot. We get it, stuff happens, and it's often a very common thing. Siri can help you make changes to your appointments, and it's super easy!

Activate Siri by holding down your Home or Power button, or say "Hey Siri". Tell Siri that you want to move or reschedule an event. Simply say something along the lines of "Move my 3 pm meeting tomorrow" or "Reschedule my doctor appointment to next Tuesday." When you have multiple events in one day, Siri will ask you to confirm the event you want to update. If it's a recurring event, Siri will ask if you want to modify just that event or all future events. You can tap on the options or speak them to her. Let Siri know what details need to be modified. For example, you can say "Move my meeting on Thursday at 10 am to tomorrow at 3 pm." Once you give Siri a new time and date for an appointment, she will ask you to confirm with a Yes, either verbally or by tapping the button.

How to cancel a calendar event with Siri

If you no longer need to have a meeting on your calendar, just cancel it completely. Siri is happy to assist with that as well.

Activate Siri by holding down the Home or Power button, or just say "Hey Siri". Tell Siri which event you want to cancel. For example, you can say "Cancel my lunch with Ryan tomorrow at 4 pm."

If you had multiple meetings with someone, Siri will ask you to confirm the specific one that you want to cancel. Siri will want you to confirm what you just told her, so just say Yes or tap the button.

How to view and check your Calendar with Siri

Sometimes we're just crazy busy and forget what's on our calendars. Don't worry, you can just ask Siri if there's anything scheduled on a particular day.

Activate Siri by holding down your Home or Power button, or just say "Hey Siri". Tell Siri something along the lines of, "What's my schedule for today?" or "What's on my calendar for Saturday?" or "What's on my calendar for May 20?" After you specify a date for Siri to check, she will tell you if there is anything scheduled, as well as display and read off what they are.

How to use Siri with third-party calendar apps

In iOS 12, Apple added Siri Shortcuts, which allows you to quickly do everyday tasks with your favorite apps just by asking Siri. This means you can have Siri work with your favorite third-party calendar apps, like Fantastical, just by asking. Siri will also learn your routines over time, suggesting common tasks on the Lock Screen or in Search. But you can add them manually through the Settings app.

Launch Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Scroll down and tap on Siri & Search. Take a look at Suggested Shortcuts and see if there is one for your preferred third-party calendar app. If it doesn't appear in the suggestions, or if you want to see more, just tap on All Shortcuts. Go through the list and find your favorite calendar app, then tap on See All. Check the available shortcuts, and tap on the one you want to use. Press the Record button to record your own personalized phrase to initiate that shortcut. If there's a typo or mistranslated word, just tap on Edit and pick from the other potential phrases.

and pick from the other potential phrases. If Siri didn't hear everything you recorded, or if it's wrong, you can tap on Re-Record Phrase. To use a Siri Shortcut, just activate Siri and then tell her the custom phrase you recorded.

The actions available depend on what's supported in your third-party calendar app. For example, I use Fantastical, and it has shortcuts for typing into Fantastical, viewing your schedule for today or tomorrow, view upcoming items and events, create an event from the clipboard, view specific calendars, and more. The available shortcuts for each third-party calendar app depend on what the developer has provided support for.

Some third-party apps also include the Add to Siri shortcut button. Tapping this brings you to the screen to record a phrase, and once it's saved, you can just tell it to Siri and have the shortcut run.

Questions?

That's everything that you can do with Siri when it comes to your calendar. As you can see, it's easy to use Siri for managing your schedule on-the-go instead of doing it manually. However, Siri isn't perfect, so there may be some miscommunications every now and then. However, it's still a good tool to make use of when you just can't get your hands on the phone and don't want that event to slip away.

If you have any questions, make sure to drop them in the comments below, and we'll do our best to answer them.