With the release of iOS 11.4, Messages in iCloud, which keeps your iMessage and SMS messages in sync between your Apple devices, is now available to the public. In addition to syncing your messages, Messages in iCloud lets you store your messages, photos, and other attachments in iCloud, letting you free up storage space.

Messages will also immediately start to appear on new devices after you sign into your iCloud account, and once you delete a message thread on one device, it will be automatically deleted on all of your devices.

Here's how you can turn Messages in iCloud on.

How to turn on Messages in iCloud on iPhone and iPad

Open Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Apple ID banner. Tap iCloud. Tap the switch next to Messages so that it flips to the green 'on' position.

And that's all there is to it. If your device is going to be downloading a lot of new messages, you'll need to plug it in so that the process can take place.

