Have you already been playing Harry Potter: Wizards Unite long enough that you've grown tired of listening to its background music or sound effects? Luckily, there are some quick fixes for this inside the game. Take a look.

Turning off the sound on Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

The location-based augmented reality game allows you to turn off the sound for the game's music and sound effects. Additionally, you can turn off the game's vibration. By default, each setting is in the on position.

To change the sound settings:

Tap on the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite app on your phone's Home screen. Select the Suitcase icon on the main game screen. Tap the Settings icon at the top left of the screen. Under Sound, tap Music to toggle the background music on or off. Under Sound, tap Sound Effects to do the same for the game's sound effects. Under Sound, tap Vibration to turn the game's vibration on or off. Tap the X at the bottom to exit the game settings.

Repeat the steps to turn any of these sounds back on.