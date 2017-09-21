How to tweak iOS 11's visuals, multitouch gestures, and sounds to your liking

Don't like blurs? Can't read thin text? Want all that parallax stuff to just STOP ALREADY? Here's a guide to tweaking just about everything in iOS 11.
Whether it's lower-case keyboards, whooshing apps, accidental Slide Over swipes, or unreadable text, iOS has some visuals that can be less than pleasant. Here's everything you need to know about tweaking, turning off, or otherwise disabling certain aspects of the iOS interface.
Visual tweaks
Getting a headache from iOS 11's visuals? Here are the settings you may want to take a gander at.
How to make text bigger and bolder
Are your aching eyes struggling to read the iOS system font? You can make your text both bigger and bolder.
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
- Tap General.
Tap Accessibility.
- Tap Larger Text.
- Tap, hold, and drag the slider to increase text size.
Tap the switch next to Larger Accessibility Sizes if you need text to be even larger.
How to make text buttons into real buttons
With iOS 7, Apple moved away from bubbly buttons to flat, text-only links. If that confuses your brain, you can turn on Button Shapes.
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
- Tap General.
- Tap Accessibility.
Tap the switch next to Button Shapes.
You can also add texture to those toggles (to better know whether they're on or off) by going to Settings > General > Accessibility and turning on the On/Off Labels toggle.
How to darken link colors and reduce transparency
If you're not a huge fan of iOS's bright blue and red link button colors, you can mute them somewhat with the Darken Colors toggle.
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
- Tap General.
Tap Accessibility.
- Tap Increase Contrast.
- Tap the switch next to Reduce Transparency to diminish transparency and blurs.
Tap the switch next to Darken Colors to do just that.
Keep in mind that darkening colors only does so when it comes to system text, like in menus and what not.
How to turn off parallax and app zooms
Do iOS's app zooms and parallax wallpapers make you feel a little seasick? You're not alone: When these new animations came out in iOS 8, quite a few people rushed to the Settings app to disable them. You can do the same in iOS 11.
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
- Tap General.
Tap Accessibility.
- Tap Reduce Motion.
Tap the switch to enable it.
This will change all animations to a graceful fade, and turn off the parallax motion applied to icons and wallpaper.
How to turn off the lower-case keyboard
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
- Tap General.
Tap Accessibility.
- Tap Keyboard.
Tap the switch next to Show Lowercase Keys to turn it off. Gray is off.
How to enable character preview
It's your choice now as to whether or not you want a larger version of each key you tap to appear above it while you type.
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
- Tap General.
- Tap Keyboard.
Tap the switch next to Character Preview. It's likely on by default.
Touch-based tweaks
Having trouble with your iPhone or iPad's multitouch gestures? See if any of these tweaks ease your pain.
How to turn off Reachability
Reachability is a feature on the iPhone 6 or later that lets you double-tap (not double-press) the Home button to bring the top of the screen down so that you might more easily access it with a thumb.
If you find yourself never using Reachability, however, or you keep triggering it accidentally, you can disable it.
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
- Tap General.
- Tap Accessibility.
Tap the switch next to Reachability to disable it. Gray is off.
Stop manually triggering Apple Pay
As of iOS 9, you can double-press the Home button on the Lock screen to trigger Apple Pay. But if you'd prefer not to have access to your Wallet from the Lock screen, here's how to disable it.
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
- Tap Touch ID & Passcode.
- Enter your passcode.
Under Allow Access When Locked, tap the switch next to Wallet.
How to disable "Shake to Undo"
For many years, "Shake to Undo" was the quickest way to undo a line of text—and throw your iPhone across the room in the process. If you'd prefer to ignore this accelerometer-based feature, disable it!
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
- Tap General.
Tap Accessibility.
- Tap Shake to Undo.
Tap the switch to disable it.
How to turn off the split keyboard
Another Reachability-like feature came in iOS 8 for the iPad: the split keyboard. This triggers when you use a reverse-pinch to pull apart the two sides of the keyboard, gluing each to one side of the screen.
In theory, this makes for better typing, but if you find this gesture interfering with the two-finger keyboard trackpad, you can disable it.
- Launch Settings.
- Tap General.
- Tap Keyboards.
- Tap the switch next to Split Keyboard.
How to disable Slide Over and Split View
Don't want to use the iPad's multiple-app multitasking?
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
- Tap General.
- Tap Multitasking *
Tap the switch next to Allow Multiple Apps (gray is off).
How to keep Picture-in-Picture from activating automatically
iOS 11's picture-in-picture is pretty great for watching a video in the background while you work in other apps.
Normally, you can either activate PiP by tapping the PiP icon or by pressing on the Home button; if you'd prefer to only activate it by tapping PiP and have videos pause when you use the Home button, try this:
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
- Tap General.
- Tap Multitasking.
- Tap the switch next to Persistent Video Overlay (gray is off).
How to turn off multitasking gestures
If it's three- and four-finger gestures that are getting you down, you can disable them from your iPad's settings.
- Launch Settings
- Tap General.
- Tap Multitasking.
- Tap the toggle for Gestures to turn them off and limit your iPad to one- and two-finger expressions.
Remove Control Center from the Lock screen and apps
Don't want to accidentally trigger Control Center in an app?
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
- Tap Control Center.
Tap the switch next to Access Within Apps to toggle (gray is off).
Audio and information tweaks
Noises getting you down? Here's how to turn off (or change) most audio alerts from your iPhone or iPad.
Prevent Lock sounds and keyboard clicks
By default, iPhones and iPads chirp at you whenever you lock, unlock, or type on them.
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
- Tap Sounds & Haptics.
Scroll down and tap the switches next to Keyboard Clicks and Lock Sound to toggle them on or off (green is on; gray is off).
Change your Maps navigation volume
Want to make sure you can always understand the Maps app when it's giving directions? Or, alternatively, do you hate hearing navigation? You can set your voice preferences, from No Voice all the way to Loud Volume. Here's how:
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
- Tap Maps (you'll have to scroll down a bit to find it).
- Tap Driving & Navigation.
Tap an option under Navigation Voice Volume: No Voice, Low Volume, Normal Volume, or Loud Volume.
Keep Siri from talking to you
Does Siri pipe up too much for its own good? You can turn off both "Hey Siri" and audible voice feedback from the Settings screen.
To disable Hey Siri:
- Launch Settings.
- Tap Siri.
Tap the Allow "Hey Siri" switch to disable Hey Siri (gray is off). This will keep Siri from automatically triggering if it thinks you've said "Hey Siri".
If you like Siri but prefer that you be the only talker in this relationship, you can also disable Siri's voice feedback so that it only triggers when your mute switch is off or when you're connected to a Bluetooth Hands-Free stereo or headset. Here's how:
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
- Tap Siri.
- Tap Voice Feedback
Tap either Always On, Control with Ring Switch (Siri only speaks aloud when not muted or on Bluetooth connection), or Hands-Free Only (Siri only speaks aloud when connected to Bluetooth).
Turn off Siri Suggestions
Don't want to hear about the latest news or get contacts and app suggestions when you swipe down or right for the Search screen? You can disable these options and leave your screen clutter-free.
- Swipe right on your screen to get to Today view.
- Swipe up to scroll down and tap the Edit button at the bottom.
- Tap the minus button (red circle) next to Siri App Suggestions.
Tap Remove.
You can alternatively tap the reorder button (three stacked lines on the right) and drag Siri App Suggestions down to the More Widgets section.
Stop calls from automatically going to Bluetooth
Do you have a terrible car stereo or a malfunctioning Bluetooth headset? You can set your iPhone to always manually route calls solely to your speaker or always to a Bluetooth headset (when connected).
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
- Tap General.
Tap Accessibility.
- Scroll down and tap Call Audio Routing.
Tap either Bluetooth Headset or Speaker.
Other settings you want disabled?
Anything else you can't figure out how to tweak? Let us know in the comments, or hop on over to the forums for some help.
Good article! Lots of great tips!
Great tips! Thanks.
Also found the Apple Music eBook very useful. Looking forward to more eBooks from iMore!!!
Sent from the iMore App
Thanks for the lowercase keyboard tip. I wouldn't have thought to check for a setting to disable that.
I still think it would have been FAR simpler to just go back to iOS6's blue shift key and be done with it. I'm not sure why they had to re-invent that wheel.
The new keyboard is basically a copy of how it's worked in Android devices all this time. I can't imagine anyone liking it, but obviously some people do. Personally I think Apple is scrambling around for ideas and not really sure what to do next.
I'm on the other side. I love when a software keyboard takes advantage of the fact that it isn't real and does something useful like that.
Thanks, I did not know some of these and used a lot of them. Some clarification for "Call Audio Routing"
I understand that "bluetooth" is the headset, but is "speaker" the phone speaker? I have hands free in the car and I used the bluetooth to listen to music but hate when calls come through it. Will "speaker" setting fix this?
Thanks.
Phone speaker, yes!
Thank you!
Great tips, thanks. I turned off the crazy, headache inducing, Android style keyboard that changes case, within a minute of upgrading. It's also weird that it has that extra "Shortcuts" bar at the top for "Redo/Undo" when pretty much every App to do with writing or note taking (Including Apple's Pages), already have those shortcuts as part of the UI of the App. To take all that screen real estate for only 3 buttons that are reproduced elsewhere is just nutty.
I was disappointed to find out that there is almost no control at all over what shows in the new Search screen. You can turn it all off or turn it all on, but that's about it. Despite the fact that the settings for this feature includes a long scrolling list of details of which app feeds into it, none of those controls really give you any ... control.
Overall, not having experienced the betas, I was surprised by how rough and unpolished iOS 9 is. How many flaws and obviously unfinished parts are there. There are lots of little glitches and "gotchas" and performance hits too. Like multitasking is seriously slower, even on practically new hardware. I give iOS 9 about 4 out of 10 so far.
Gazoobee, you must cry yourself to sleep every night with your hugely negative world outlook.
Need you to clarify something for me here, Serenity. When I disable Siri suggestions, do I also lose the ability to do a regular Spotlight Search (downward swipe) for apps, contacts, events, etc? Only asking because I haven't updated to iOS 9 yet.
Nope! Just the automatic suggestions that show up when you first open the search screen.
Thank you!!
Is there a way to just restrict some apps or contacts from showing up?
Sent from the iMore App
Do you know if there's a way to disable Siri from using my car's bluetooth? I enjoy hopping into my car and the podcast I was using automatically resuming, but for some reason, the headunits microphone doesn't respond to Siri commands. I did with my Android phone, so I know it works.
Is there a way to turn that whole Siri search page entirely off?
Not sure the Character Preview is available on the iPad. Its not showing up in my Settings App. I posted on Apple's Support Forums and was told its not on the iPads. Guessing the size of the keyboard makes it moot. Not sure myself. I kinda like it.
Thanks for the tips! I like it how it is, personally, but I know of at least a couple of folks who will thank me for a link to your article.
Now... what about the setting that lets me turn vibrancy blurs *on* on my iPad 3 :D
Great article, thanks for many great tips. I put the iphone down for a while and its great to have this article to refresh my memory and to help with the new features for my iphone 6S+ with 128gb of int storage.
Serenity, you're doing more to help customize our Apple devices than even Apple! Great article!
Okay, so far it seems nice. More responsive and cleaner. However, I really miss the little "bing" noise that Siri used to make when you invoked her. I don't see any way to get it back. Can I?
The lack of customization of Siri Suggestions really sucks. I can't turn off news suggestions. Even if I turned news off in the device restrictions, the headlines show up in the Suggestions, though the "link" doesn't go anywhere. That seems like an oversight on Apple's part
If I turn off the "Shake to undo" feature on the iPhone 6, is there another method to perform "undo"?
One feature I found that I like better than the General>Accessibility>Zoom is the zoom under Display & Brightness. It's probably not new, but I never saw it before. I had to move around some icons on my home screens because I lost the bottom row of icons but I really like it makes everything a little bigger on my iPhone 6.
I was wondering if there is a way to disable the selfies and screenshot folders, as well as the thumb slider thing that appears at the bottom of the photo when you click on it. I have no use for these folders as I prefer all of my photos in a single folder. Also, the slider at the bottom reveals all of your photos so when you're showing someone a photo on your phone they can see every photo in that album, which is very inconvenient and could lead to an invasion of privacy. The "hide" feature doesn't do much (in regards to privacy).
Ever since I downloaded iOS 9, my sound effects are stuck on 1 volume, and I can't turn it down.
It's very annoying when I take a picture as the shutter noise of the camera always goes off. If someone could tell me how to switch it off it'd be much obliged.
(iPad problem) I'm having a ton of frustration surrounding the on screen keyboard and the two finger tap feature. I have on several occasions highlighted an entire paragraph of text and promptly deleted it - accidentally, obviously. I can type very quickly on the iPad but typing too quickly results in hitting buttons in too close of succession to one another and slowing everything right back down. Despite being able to undo, this feature is way more of a time waster than time saver. (It cropped up while writing this comment - frustrating.) I'm hoping and praying there is SOME WAY to shut it off. Thanks!
Annoying thing for me is swiping from right to left opening contacts all the time... This also regularly happens when I'm using kindle app and turning the pages. Anyone know how to turn it off? Please!!!
Just got a new 6s after goin droid from an iphone 4.... So being away from this approach and logic takes some getting used to . Having to reorient and relearn and all the new features added since absence... Good tips. Will be using many of these. Thanks