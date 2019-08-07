A credit freeze locks down your credit report so that no one can open a new account in your name without you knowing. If you know you're going to have a credit check run, like when applying for Apple Card, you'll need to first unfreeze your report. Different credit bureaus have slightly different methods, but it never affects your credit score. Here's how.

However, just in case you'll need to provide additional credit information, most finance providers in the U.S. request a report from the following credit bureaus:

Equifax — 1-800-349-9960

— 1-800-349-9960 Experian — 1‑888‑397‑3742

— 1‑888‑397‑3742 TransUnion — 1-888-909-8872

Different companies run a credit check differently. Some will only contact a single bureau. Others will contact all four of them in a specific order. Whether Goldman Sachs follows up with a second or third bureau after running a report from TransUnion is unclear at this time.

What type of unfreezing options do I have?

You can request a temporary or permanent freeze. If you request a temporary freeze, you can also specify the creditor you want to give access to, so you're still protected from fraudulent activities outside of Goldman Sachs.

If you request a permanent credit freeze, you'd need to request a freeze again if you want to reinstate the freeze in the future.

How do I unfreeze my credit report with TransUnion?

TransUnion has an easy to navigate website where you can unfreeze your credit report. You have to sign up for an account if you don't already have one. If you prefer, you can call TransUnion directly without needing an account, but you will need the PIN you were given when you initiated the freeze. A temporary credit freeze lasts 30 days from the date you pick.

Unfreeze your credit report at TransUnion

Call TransUnion directly 1-888-909-8872

How do I unfreeze my credit with Equifax

To unfreeze your credit report online with Equifax, you'll need to sign up for a myEquifax account. Once you have an account, you can lift the freeze temporarily for just one creditor, like Goldman Sachs, or for a specific period of time. You pick the start and end dates. You can also call Equifax directly, but you'll need a PIN to request the lift.

Unfreeze your credit report at Equifax

Call Equifax directly 1-800-349-9960

How do I unfreeze my credit with Experian

If you want to unfreeze your credit report online with Experian, you'll be asked to fill out a form and specify the dates that you would like to remove and add back the security freeze. You'll be asked to confirm your information by providing the PIN you were given when you put the original freeze on it. You can also call Experian directly, but you'll need the PIN for that, too.

Unfreeze your credit report at Experion

Call Experian directly - 1‑888‑397‑3742

