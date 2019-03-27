Apple has released a new firmware version for the first-generation AirPods, updating them from version 3.7.2 to version 6.3.2. The company doesn't currently offer a list of changes present in the firmware. It also doesn't currently provide a way to manually update the firmware on AirPods, opting instead for an automatic update process.

But Apple won't just install the firmware update willy-nilly (if your AirPods died mid-update it could cause all sorts of problems); you'll need to make sure of the following:

Your AirPods must be in the charging case.

The charging case must be plugged in and charging.

An iOS device that's been connected to your AirPods must be nearby.

Once all of those conditions are met, the firmware update should automatically begin at some point (yeah, it's that vague).

Now, while you can't trigger a firmware update with a button press or tap, you can check what firmware version your AirPods are running and view some other interesting information about the wireless earbuds. Here's how!

How to check your AirPods' firmware version

Make sure your AirPods are connected to your iOS device (open the charging case or put your AirPods in your ears). Launch the Settings app on your iOS device. Tap General. Tap About. Scroll down and tap AirPods. Check the number next to Firmware Version to see what firmware version your AirPods are running.

If your firmware version says something other than 6.3.2, your AirPods need an update! Put 'em in their case, plug it in, place your phone nearby, and keep your fingers crossed for that automatic update!

Get AirPods

If you don't have a pair of AirPods yet, now is a great time to get the first-generation version before. Apple might not sell them directly, but they are available at a discount at Amazon.

AirPods (first generation) ($150 at Amazon) With the release of the second-generation AirPods, now is a great time to grab the first-generation earphones before they're gone.

