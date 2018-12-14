WatchOS 5 brings terrific new features and improvements to Apple Watch, including activity challenges, automatic workout tracking, walkie-talkie, and more. Here's a quick breakdown of everything that's new and changed in the latest release. What's new in watchOS5 Should you upgrade to watchOS 5?

The latest Apple Watch software update is here. But how do you know if you should download and install it right now, or hold off? Here are some things you should consider before upgrading. Should you upgrade to watchOS 5? Which Apple Watches are compatible with watchOS 5?

You've got an Apple Watch, and you're wondering whether your Apple Watch will be able to download the latest update. You want to be able to use all of the new features, including improvements to activity and health monitoring, the new Siri face, and more. The short answer is probably. Your Apple Watch will most likely run watchOS 5. Which Apple Watches are compatible with watchOS 5? How to prepare your Apple Watch

If you're worried about whether your Apple Watch can handle the latest watchOS 5 update, you can get prepared ahead of time by doing a little "cleaning" on your devices. Doing this is a relatively simple process. Sit down, relax, and get started here. How to prepare your Apple Watch How to back up your Apple Watch

Apple offers automatic backup services for most of its devices these days, and your Apple Watch is no exception. Learn how the Apple Watch syncs your important data, and how you can force it to trigger a backup. How to back up your Apple Watch How to download and install watchOS 5 The latest version of watchOS 5 brings exciting new features to Apple Watch. Here's how to upgrade to the latest version. How to download and install watchOS 5 How to update from a watchOS 5 beta to the official release

If you have been running a developer beta of watchOS 5, you should automatically be updated to the next release when it's available. If your Apple Watch is still set to continue updating beta versions, but you want to stick with the official version, you can remove your beta profile and go back to being a normal Joe. Here's how. How to update from a watchOS 5 beta to the official release How to troubleshoot common watchOS 5 install problems