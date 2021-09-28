Perhaps the most prominent new feature of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 is Focus, an enhanced Do Not Disturb tool that makes it possible to schedule which type of notifications you receive depending on the time of day. It's just the latest in a series of features Apple has added to its products over the years to help users better concentrate, relax, and sleep.

Background Sounds is another wellness feature in iOS/iPadOS 15. As its name suggests, the tool provides sounds to help you relax. Use the feature on all of the best iPhones and best iPads. Here's more about it.