Perhaps the most prominent new feature of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 is Focus, an enhanced Do Not Disturb tool that makes it possible to schedule which type of notifications you receive depending on the time of day. It's just the latest in a series of features Apple has added to its products over the years to help users better concentrate, relax, and sleep.

Background Sounds is another wellness feature in iOS/iPadOS 15. As its name suggests, the tool provides sounds to help you relax. Use the feature on all of the best iPhones and best iPads. Here's more about it.

Setting up Background Sounds

You'll find the new Background Sounds feature in the Accessibility section of iOS/iPadOS. To activate:

  1. Tap the Settings app on the Home screen.
  2. Scroll down, choose Accessibility.

  3. Scroll down, select Audio/Visual.

    To set up Background Sounds, tap the Settings app on the Home screen, then scroll down and choose Accessibility. Scroll down on the next page then select Audio/Visual.Source: iMore

  4. Tap Background Sounds.
  5. Toggle on Background Sounds.

  6. Choose Sound.

    To set up Background Sounds, tap Background Sounds, then toggle Background Sounds. Choose Sound.Source: iMore

  7. Select a sound among the choices. The options include Balanced Noise, Bright Noise, Dark Noise, Ocean, Rain, and Stream. The sound gets downloaded to your device the first time it's selected.
  8. Tap Back after making your selection.

  9. Change the ** Volume** using the slider as needed.

    To set up Background Sounds, select a Sound from the list. Tap Back when finished. Change the Volume using the slider as needed.Source: iMore

Using with other media

You can have the assigned Background Sound continue to play even with other audio. On the same Background Sounds page:

  1. Toggle on Use When Media is Playing.
  2. Change the Volume using the slider as needed.

  3. Toggle on Stop Sounds When Locked to stop the Background Sounds from playing automatically whenever the device is locked.

    To use Background Sounds with other media, toggle on Use When Media is Playing, change the Volume using the slider as needed. To have Background Sound turn off when the device is locked, toggle on Stop Sounds When Locked. Source: iMore

Using Background Sounds with Control Center

The easiest way to turn Background Sounds on/off is through Control Center. You must first add the Hearing tile to Control Center to do so:

  1. Tap the Settings app on the Home screen.
  2. Scroll down, select Control Center.

  3. Click the + in the front of Hearing under More Controls.

    To use Background Sounds with Control Center, tap the Settings app. Scroll down, select Control Center. Click the + in the front of Hearing under More Controls.Source: iMore

  4. Open Control Center.
  5. Tap the Hearing tile.
  6. Select Background Sounds at the bottom of the screen to turn on Background Sounds.
  7. To turn off Background Sounds repeat the steps.

When Background Sounds are on, you can adjust the sound and the Volume from the same location.

To use Background Sounds with Control Center, tap the Settings app. Scroll down, select Control Center. tap the Hearing tile, then select Backgrounds Sounds at the bottom to turn them off. Repeat the steps to turn the sounds off. Source: iMore

Questions?

Do you have any questions about Background Sounds and iOS/iPadOS 15? Let us know in the comments below.