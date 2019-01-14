The most common way to use the DJI Osmo Pocket is with a smartphone connected at its side to get access to all its features. However, some folks enjoy using a larger display when filming, and so might be wanting to use their Osmo Pocket with an iPad. The good news is, it's entirely possible.
How to use an iPad with the DJI Osmo Pocket
- Make sure you have downloaded the DJI Mimo app from the App Store on your iPad.
- Hold the power button down to turn on the Osmo Pocket.
- Connect the USB-C to USB adapter to the charging port on the base of the Osmo Pocket.
- Connect the Lightning cable to the USB-C to USB adapter.
- Connect the other end of the Lightning cable to your iPad.
- Tap the camera icon in the top left corner of the DJI Mimo app to begin.
You should now see the camera interface, all the available settings, and features and most of all, what the DJI Osmo Pocket is seeing.
One pretty big caveat, for now, is that the Mimo application isn't optimized for the iPad. It's fully functional, but you'll have to deal with using it either phone-sized or without proper scaling and letterboxes either side of it.
If you're using the 2018 iPad Pro, you can substitute the adapter above for a USB-C to USB-C cable if you wish, or use a USB-A to USB-C cable instead of the Lightning cable with Apple's adapter.
A wireless alternative
There is also an alternative method if you'd prefer to avoid using cables. It's much more expensive than the steps detailed above, but DJI has an official Wireless Module now available for the Osmo Pocket.
As well as acting as a sturdy base for remote use and charging of the Osmo Pocket, the Wireless Module provides a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection to connect to your phone or tablet; something you can't have without it.
