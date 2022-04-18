Even if you aren't the type of person to simply text your besties all day, there's a good chance that you still make use of the Messages app. Whether you're sending a message to your significant other or family and friends or dragged into a group message, the Messages app is something that pretty much everyone uses.

But what about when you're driving? Well, it's illegal to text and drive, so that's when Siri comes in handy. That's right — Siri can help you send quick messages to others and even read incoming messages to you too, so you're always in the loop! Here's how to use the Messages app with Siri on your best iPhone, like the iPhone 13 Pro.