There are a lot of different ways to display your photos, artistic creations, and other visual art with your iPhone and iPad. Whether you want to turn your latest photo of your best friend into their new contact photo or start using a new wallpaper for your Home screen, the Photos app provides many different options to display your work.

Here's how you can use the Photos app to assign new contact photos, set a wallpaper, start a slideshow, and even show off your photos on your Apple TV.

Launch the Photos app from your Home screen. Tap the album you'd like to use for your contact's photo, such as the Faces album. Tap on the photo you'd like to use to open it. Tap on the Share button in the bottom-left corner. Find and tap Assign to Contact on the bottom menu. Tap the contact to whom you'd like to assign the photo. Tap Choose, once you've moved and scaled the photo to your liking.

How to set your iPhone or iPad wallpaper using the Photos apps

Launch the Photos app from your Home screen. Tap into the album you'd like to use in the slideshow. Tap on the photo you'd like to use to open it. Tap on the Share button in the bottom-left corner. Find and tap Use as Wallpaper on the bottom menu. Tap Set. Choose the screen to which you'd like to attribute this wallpaper. Tap Set Lock Screen to set the photo as your Lock screen wallpaper.

to set the photo as your Lock screen wallpaper. Tap Set Home Screen to set it as your Home screen wallpaper.

to set it as your Home screen wallpaper. Tap Set Both to make the photo your wallpaper for both your Home and Lock screens.

How to start a slideshow with the Photos app for iPhone and iPad

There are actually two ways to start a slideshow in the photos app: either you can manually select the photos you want to use for a slideshow, or you can simply play the entire album.

How to start a slideshow with selected photos

Open the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on an album or the Photos tab. Tap Select. Tap the photos you want to include in your slideshow. Tap the share button in the bottom-left corner. Tap slideshow. Your slideshow will start immediately.

How to play an entire album as a slideshow

Open the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the album you want to play as a slideshow. Tap the album name and date range. Tap the play button.

How to AirPlay your photos to your TV

If you want to share a picture or video from the Photos app with everyone in your family room or boardroom, AirPlay can send it straight to your Apple TV and big screen TV.

Launch the Photos app from your Home screen. Tap the photo or video you want to share. Tap the share button in the bottom-left corner. Tap AirPlay. Tap on the Apple TV or AirPlay-compatible TV to which you'd like to share the photo or video.

