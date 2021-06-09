Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS , iPadOS , watchOS , tvOS , and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas . While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.

Here's how to use Quick Note on iPad with the iPadOS 15 developer beta .

Apple revealed iPadOS 15 at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC). Even though the feature set with iPadOS 15 does not take full advantage of the iPad Pro (2021) with M1 chip, there are still some nice features that all iPad users can make use of, including Quick Note, as long as you have an Apple Pencil or alternative stylus .

How to bring up Quick Note on iPadOS 15

Remember, Quick Note can only be invoked at any time and in any app, with a first-generation Apple Pencil, second-generation Apple Pencil, or an Apple Pencil alternative like the ZAGG Pro Stylus. It will not work if you try to use your finger.

Using your Apple Pencil or ** another stylus**, swipe the tip inward from the bottom right corner of your iPad screen. You'll see a small gray box start to appear — make sure it is fully expanded and opaque before you let go of the tip. Once Quick Note is expanded, you can write or sketch in the box with your stylus or switch to the keyboard to type. You can change your drawing tool with the button in the bottom right corner, just like you would in a regular note. When you're done with your Quick Note, tap Done to save it, or you can just swipe it away — it saves automatically.

How to quickly save links, text, and images in Safari with Quick Note

One of the coolest things about Quick Note is that it uses intelligence to detect when you're using it while in Safari. This allows you to quickly save links to your Quick Note, and you can even highlighting text and images in Safari to add them to your note.

Bring up Quick Note using the method above. Launch Safari on your iPad. While on a webpage, in the Quick Note, tap Add Link to save the link of the current page to your note. If you want to add text or images to the note, use your stylus or finger to highlight what you want on the webpage. On the contextual menu that pops up, tap Add to Quick Note. Doing this adds the link automatically. Tap Done on Quick Note to save it.

How to bring up Quick Note with an external keyboard

If you're using an external Bluetooth keyboard or something like the Magic Keyboard for iPad, then you can bring up Quick Note without even needing to touch the screen.

Anywhere on your iPad, press the globe key and Q on your external keyboard.

Quick Note will pop up from the bottom right corner as if you used an Apple Pencil. Apple also says that you can technically bring up Quick Note by swiping up from the bottom right corner with your finger, but I personally haven't been able to verify this just yet — only with a stylus.

How to view your saved Quick Notes

Quick Notes are saved separately into their own folder in your Notes app. Here's how to view them.

Launch Notes on your iPad. Tap Quick Notes in the Folders list.

That's it! From here, you can move notes as you see fit, edit them, delete them, and pretty much anything else you need to do with a regular note you've created.

You can also use Quick Note with Safari in macOS 12 Monterey. However, if you're wondering about iOS 15, you'll only be able to edit existing Quick Notes and not add new ones.

As you can see, when it comes down to how to use Quick Note on iPad, it's easy peasy, lemon squeezy! Do you have questions on Quick Note on iPad? Drop them in the comments, and we'll do our best to help you out.